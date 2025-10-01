OP Jindal University

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], October 1: "For India to become a great nation, we need innovation, research, improved urbanization, better cities, enhanced agricultural productivity, and stronger manufacturing. There are many challenges that India confronts, and if the country's vision is to move from a $4 trillion economy to a $30+ trillion economy by 2047, the challenge is immense. India's GDP must grow nine times, its per capita income must grow eight times, and manufacturing has to grow 16 times." These were the words of Mr. Amitabh Kant, Former G20 Sherpa of India, as he addressed the students and faculty of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) on the occasion of the 16th Anniversary and University Day, on the theme "The India Story, Brand India."

"In addition, we need a more dynamic and vibrant bureaucracy--innovative, creative, and transformative--as well as a facilitator and catalyst. A very energetic, progressive, be forward-looking bureaucracy that breaks down rules, regulations, and procedures. I am a great believer in free enterprise. For India to sustain a high rate of growth of 8-9% over three decades, it can only be on the back of free enterprise. Even today, 46% of our population is dependent on agriculture. The political ecosystem must be equally progressive and forward-looking, because bureaucracy functions within an overall ecosystem. Therefore, the political system has to encourage civil servants who are progressive and forward-looking."

Mr. Kant further noted that manufacturing currently contributes only 16.5% to India's GDP. "It should contribute between 25-30% of GDP, because we need to create more good quality jobs in the manufacturing sector. Today, 108 countries are caught in the middle-income trap. If you want to grow rapidly, you need the scale of manufacturing to export globally. India needs 10,000 large companies--companies that create backward and forward linkages with smaller companies. India cannot achieve long-term sustained growth without improving the Human Development Index. Tamil Nadu is growing at 11%, Maharashtra at 10.5%. Why is Gujarat growing? Because they invested heavily in the physical quality of life index, improving learning outcomes, health outcomes, and nutritional standards."

A Journey of 16 Years: From 100 Students to 16,000

In his Welcome Address, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, reflected on the university's history: "I recall the day on 30 September 2009, when with deep hope and aspiration, we opened the university with a relatively small group of 100 students, 10 faculty members, and 20 administrative staff. We had big dreams, and today, as we celebrate our 16th anniversary, JGU has grown to 16,000 students, more than 1,100 full-time faculty members, and nearly 3,000 administrative staff. We are proud to be an Institution of Eminence. It is also my privilege to place on record our appreciation for our founding Chancellor and benefactor, Mr. Naveen Jindal, a pioneering leader in the world of philanthropy.

Today, we welcome Mr. Amitabh Kant, who has been a personal inspiration to me. He has shown us that transformative public policies can also be inspirational campaigns uniting citizens, businesses, and governments under a common purpose. As CEO of NITI Aayog, he drove large-scale reforms--from digital payments to EV mobility, to healthcare, education, and sustainability--proving that vision backed by action can alter the course of history. He has also been India's voice on the global stage as G20 Sherpa, consistently positioning India as a thought leader, problem solver, and innovator."

Reflecting on Mr. Kant's contribution to nation building, Professor Kumar observed, "Brand Amitabh Kant is inseparable from India's growth story, reflecting vision, action, and inspiration. First, it is about Visionary Leadership--through Make in India, Startup India, and Incredible India, he transformed policy into powerful national campaigns. Second, it represents Execution Excellence--as CEO of NITI Aayog, he translated blueprints into reforms in digital payments, EV mobility, health, education, and sustainability. Third, it stands for Global Advocacy--as India's G20 Sherpa and in global forums, he projected India as a thought leader and innovator. Fourth, it symbolises Nation-Building through Innovation--from UPI and Aadhaar to renewable energy, he ensured India set global benchmarks. Fifth, it embodies Inspiring Change--believing in young India, entrepreneurs, and dreamers, he showed that governance and innovation are partners in progress. Today, as we listen to him on The India Story, Brand India, we also celebrate The Amitabh Kant Story--a story of leadership, innovation, and nation-building.

Universities as Engines of Innovation

Responding to incisive questions on Brand India and the way forward, Mr. Kant stressed the role of higher education: "Higher education is absolutely critical. Universities like O.P. Jindal University are the bedrock of innovation. The United States built some of the finest universities in the world, which became centres of innovation in cutting-edge technologies like AI, machine learning, and robotics. What universities and students must do in the next five years would normally take 30 years. We need to work at the pace of digital public infrastructure development. This requires attracting the best talent, the best professors, and the best researchers from across the world to be part of universities like JGU."

Geopolitics and Staying the Course

On global trade, tariffs, and geopolitics, Mr. Kant remarked: "The world is moving from hegemony to multipolarity, and India will have to build relationships with many nations. India should never meander but stay the course. We can never compromise on our energy security or economic autonomy. If you succumb once to big power pressure, you will keep succumbing forever. If you feel you are serving the cause of your country better by buying oil at a cheaper price, continue with that. Remember, China buys more Russian oil than India does, Turkey buys more, and the European Union buys more goods from Russia than India does. India should be principled and stay the course. Never compromise on these issues and you will emerge a winner, as the long battles of geopolitics are not fought overnight."

A Compliment to India's First Constitution Museum at JGU

Mr. Kant expressed delight at visiting JGU's Constitution Museum: "I've never seen a museum like this in any university. There's so much energy, liveliness, and vibrancy here." He also praised Vice Chancellor Raj Kumar: "You are a great institution builder. But more than anything else, you are a force of nature--you bring immense dynamism to this university."

The Closing

The University Day interactive session with Mr. Amitabh Kant was moderated by Professor Ambreen Khan, Adjunct Professor of Practice, and the Concluding Remarks were delivered by Professor (Dr.) Arpita Gupta, Dean of Research, O.P. Jindal Global University.

Mr. Kant also released two significant reports--Research at JGU and Biodiversity at JGU--and launched the JGU Anthem, a student-led initiative in Hindi and English that celebrates education, knowledge, and youth.

