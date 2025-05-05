VMPL

Kattankulathur (Chennai) [India], May 5: SRM College of Physiotherapy, SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), in association with the Department of Plastic Surgery, SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre (SRMMCH & RC), successfully hosted the SRM International Hand Conclave 2025, focused on the theme "Empowering Hand Care; Innovative solutions & Collaborative approaches". A landmark two-day event held at Hippocrates Hall, SRM Medical College. The conclave brought together medical professionals, students, and experts from across India and abroad to advance knowledge and collaboration in hand therapy and surgery.

Dr. Nitin M. Nagarkar, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Medical), SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre (SRMMCH&RC) said, "The hand is not just an organ--it is an expression of the heart and mind." He added, "This conclave perfectly reflects SRM's multidisciplinary strength and commitment to collaborative healthcare that truly transforms lives."

Prof. T.S. Veeragoudhaman - Dean, SRM College of Physiotherapy, SRMIST said, "A functional hand is a complete hand, and a complete hand is a happy hand. A happy hand leads to a happy family, happy community and a happy nation."

Dr. Rajasabapathy - President of IFSSH; Chairman, Division of Plastic Surgery, Hand and Reconstructive Microsurgery and Burns, Ganga Hospital, Coimbatore, India said, "India needs a large number of dedicated hand therapists. Conclaves like these are crucial in inspiring the next generation and taking hand therapy in our country to the global stage." He added, "I think this conclave marks a great beginning for the field of hand rehabilitation in India."

Dr. G. Karthikeyan - Consultant Plastic Surgeon, Esvee Hospital, Chennai said, "This is the first time I've heard of a conclave dedicated entirely to hand therapy, and I was thrilled to see the brochure. It is a field I deeply love, and I congratulate SRM for giving it the spotlight it deserves. This aligns perfectly with SDG 3 (Good Health), SDG 4 (Quality Education), and SDG 17 (Partnerships). "

The conclave delivered a dynamic scientific program, featuring a pre-conference workshop, engaging expert lectures, panel discussions, and enthusiastic student participation. With an overarching theme to "Connect the Legends," the event fostered meaningful exchanges between academia and clinical experts, setting a new precedent in the field of hand rehabilitation.

Reflecting SRM's commitment to global healthcare goals, the conclave aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically targeting Good Health and Well-being (SDG 3), Quality Education (SDG 4), and Partnerships for the Goals (SDG 17).

With this landmark event, SRM College of Physiotherapy has reinforced its position at the forefront of progressive, collaborative, and patient-centered medical education.

