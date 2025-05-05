PSL 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: Islamabad United’s three back to back defeats have opened up Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 points table and team standings drastically. The defending champions after five consecutive wins have now lost three matches in a row. Meanwhile, in PSL 2025 match number 25 Multans Sultans take on Peshawar Zalmi. You can continue reading to find out MS vs PZ live streaming online and live telecast details below. PSL 2025 Live Streaming Sets New Record in Pakistan, Viewership Sees 826.5% Rise From Last Edition.

Multan Sultans are already out of PSL 2025 playoffs contention and the other five teams are still fighting for top four spots. Peshawar Zalmi have managed to win three out of last five matches and are very much in contention for a place in the last four. Multan Sultans, on the other hand, will be looking to spoil Peshawar Zalmi’s party.

When is Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Multan Sultans will face Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2025 on Monday, May 5. The MS vs PZ PSL 2025 match is set to be played at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan and starts at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: How Can PZ Finish in Top Four on Pakistan Super League Points Table?.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Match in PSL 2025?

Earlier, Sony Sports had the official broadcasting rights of the Pakistan Super League 2025 in India. Sony Sports Network has decided not to live broadcast PSL 2025 matches in India. Fans in India, hence, won't be able to watch the MS vs PZ PSL 2025 match live telecast on their TV channels. For Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Match in PSL 2025?

FanCode had the live streaming rights of the Pakistan Super League 2025 matches in India. However, FanCode pulled out and decided not to live-stream any of the PSL 2025 matches in India. Although fans in India will be able to watch Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 live streaming on the Tamasha app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2025 11:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).