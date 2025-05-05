Mumbai, May 5: Several former Pakistani cricketers, led by legendary batter Javed Miandad, have expressed deep disappointment over recent comments made by Indian cricket icon Sunil Gavaskar regarding Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming Asia Cup. Gavaskar, speaking to a news channel, indicated that given the current political climate, it was highly unlikely Pakistan would take part in the tournament, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. He noted that the BCCI traditionally follows the Indian government's directives, suggesting that political tensions might prevent Pakistan’s inclusion in the event. Watch Sunil Gavaskar Play With Robot Dog 'Champak' Ahead of RCB vs RR IPL 2025 Match in Bengaluru (Video Inside).

Tensions between the two nations have flared following a deadly attack on tourists in Kashmir, which left 26 dead. India has blamed Pakistan for supporting the terrorists, suspended the long-standing Indus Water Treaty, and hinted at broader retaliatory actions.

Reacting to Gavaskar’s comments, Miandad voiced disbelief. “I can’t believe Sunny bhai said this,” he told telecomasia.net, recalling their long-standing camaraderie on and off the field. “He’s a respectful, down-to-earth person who always stayed away from politics.”

Former spinner Iqbal Qasim echoed the sentiment, saying he initially thought the statement was misattributed. “Gavaskar is a responsible figure loved on both sides of the border. Politics should not mix with sports,” he stated.

Basit Ali took a harsher stance, calling the remarks “stupid” and urging for evidence before levelling accusations. “Let the investigation conclude. Cricket should remain above political hostilities,” he added. Sunil Gavaskar's CHAMPS Foundation Stands in Support of Vinod Kambli; Set to Provide Financial Assistance of 30000 INR Per Month For Ailing Former Mumbai Cricketer.

Ex-leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed stressed the need for level-headedness from legendary players, quoting Hazrat Ali (RA): “Never decide in anger that forces you to regret.” He emphasised Pakistan’s importance in the cricketing world and warned against politicising the sport.

ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan maintained a neutral stance, reaffirming his long-held view that cricket between India and Pakistan must continue. “Whatever happens politically, cricket should go on,” he said.

