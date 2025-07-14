VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14: The Filmfare Marathi Awards 2025 unfolded in dazzling fashion, celebrating the finest talent in regional cinema. Among the evening's most talked-about highlights was the sweeping recognition for the film Yek Number, which took home multiple honours and stood out for its ambitious storytelling and visual grandeur.

Also Read | Classroom Brain Training: How It Helps and Hinders Learning.

Helmed by National Award-winning director Rajesh Mapuskar, Yek Number is a collaboration of cinematic heavyweights -- Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Zee Studios, and Sahyadri Films. The film has been lauded for elevating the production standards of Marathi cinema, merging high-scale filmmaking with a rooted narrative.

The night was a confluence of established stars and promising newcomers, with the auditorium echoing with applause for performances that moved, inspired, and entertained. From technical brilliance to impactful acting, this year's winners reflect the industry's dynamic evolution.

Also Read | Shubhanshu Shukla With Axiom-4 Mission Crew Begins Return Journey to Earth After 18 Days at ISS, Will Splash Down off the Coast of California on July 15.

Among the standout moments was the surprise win of Dhairya Gholap, who bagged the Filmfare Marathi Award for Best Debut for his lead performance in Yek Number. In an emotional reflection after his win, Dhairya shared, "I just went without expectations, and won! Some seniors had told me to attend, and suddenly, I was on stage holding the black lady. It still feels unreal." Industry insiders have already begun forecasting a bright future for him -- with producer Sajid Nadiadwala reportedly telling Dhairya, "Tu lambi race ka ghoda hai."

With comparisons being drawn between Yek Number and pan-India blockbusters like Baahubali in terms of launch impact, Dhairya is keeping his eyes firmly on the road ahead. "I'm reading a lot of scripts, including Hindi projects. I want to be part of big, meaningful cinema that leaves a mark," he said.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)