Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): Celebrating the historic win of India's Boong film at BAFTA 2026, dairy giant Amul dropped a special doodle on its social media handles.

Known for its clever, pun-filled tributes to major national and international events, Amul India shared an illustration congratulating the team of Boong for scripting history. Boong won BAFTA in the Best Children's and Family Film category.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie Missing Case: Savannah Guthrie Releases New Plea for Missing Mother As Family Offers USD 1 Million Reward, Says 'We Still Believe in a Miracle' (Watch Video).

The dairy brand's Instagram post read, "Amul Topical: Manipuri film Boong wins award at British Film and Television Arts. The topical was captioned, "Boongratulaions! Amul...You BAFTA have it."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DVIjAKsj3iX/

Also Read | Bhojpuri Star Nirahua Under Fire for Saying He 'Never Loved' Wife Mansha Yadav in Candid Interview (Watch Video).

Set in Manipur, the film tells a touching story about family and hope. It follows a young boy named Boong, played by Gugun Kipgen, who dreams of reuniting his family. Raised by his single mother Mandakini, portrayed by Bala Hijam Ningthoujam, Boong sets out on a journey with his best friend to find his missing father. The film beautifully captures innocence, emotions, and the strong bond between a mother and her child.

'Boong' is directed by Lakshmipriya Devi and produced by Farhan Akhtar, along with Vikesh Bhutani, Alan McAlex, Ritesh Sidhwani and Shujaat Saudagar. The makers, including Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Lakshmipriya Devi and Alan McAlex, were present at the event held at London's Royal Festival Hall to receive the award. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)