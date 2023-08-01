VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 1: The 'Bharat ke Anmol' award ceremony, a prestigious initiative that aims to empower visionaries and encourage innovators, was held on Monday, 31st July 2023, at the Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath New Delhi. The event served as a symbol of acknowledgment and appreciation for individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to society, culture, arts, sciences, entrepreneurship, and beyond.

During the mega ceremony, numerous individuals and organizations who have played vital roles in shaping the nation were felicitated. This included unsung heroes from various fields, such as kalakars whose meaningful work was forgotten, sports personalities who uplifted the pride of Hindustan, classical dancers dedicated to Nataraja, and academicians sculpting the lives of achievers. The ceremony also recognized the less privileged who overcame poverty to reach the pinnacle and the underrated scientific fraternity whose inventions made a distinct impact on the country's progress.

Among the eminent personalities honored were Padmasree Dr Vijay Kumar Shah, Smt. Sunita Duggal MP Haryana, and Sri. Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, Sril. Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Dr T.S. Rao (Father of Vaccines), and Dr S.M. Khan (Director General, Door Darshan). 'Bharat ke Anmol' identified the forgotten names that deserved recognition and appreciation for their invaluable contributions to society.

The initiative, 'Bharat Ke Anmol,' was born out of the brainchild of Dr Mohammad Nizamuddin, along with a group of like-minded individuals who sought to pay respect to the precious gems of India across various sectors. Dr Venkata K Ganjam, Founder and CEO of GKPR media house, played a pivotal role in conceptualizing the project, aiming to celebrate the dedication and service of remarkable individuals and organizations.

Commenting on the significance of 'Bharat ke Anmol,' Dr Nizamuddin remarked, "This event commemorates the heroes of our country who have been of immense service. It is an opportunity to honor their deep dedication and etch their names in history forever." Dr Venkata K Ganjam expressed his pleasure in being part of this prestigious award-giving ceremony, stating, "We hope to salute all those individuals and organizations who have made our country proud through their exceptional contributions."

The ceremony was graced by esteemed guests, including the guest of honor, Rajmani Patel, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), who highlighted the collective efforts of individuals in driving the country's progress. Dr Blossom Kochhar, another chief guest, emphasized the power of ideas and the transformative impact that noble causes can have on society.

The 'Bharat ke Anmol' award ceremony was made possible by the support of esteemed sponsors, Whitsunday Resorts, and Sanali Builders, with gracious support from The News. You Like, Maa Foundation, and Nation First as courtesy partners. Ethos Imagination, the digital marketing partner, and creative agencies Blue Eye Communications and Pi Tronix played pivotal roles in making this event a celebration of excellence and inspiration.

With the 'Bharat ke Anmol' initiative, together, we honoured unsung heroes and visionaries across various fields, empowering and encouraging greatness in our nation.

