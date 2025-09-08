BusinessWire India

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 8: Aadinath Ur Homes, a leading name in the real estate business, has been at the forefront of turning pre-leased commercial properties into attractive investment options for those seeking stable, long-term returns. They are now offering premium pre-leased investment opportunities in Noida NCR, backed by assured rental income and brand security.

Also Read | Online Gaming Act 2025: UPI Transactions in Gaming Sector Plunge 25% After Government’s Ban on Real Money Gaming, Reveals NPCI Data.

According to Gaurav Jain, CEO and Director, Aadinath Ur Homes, "With the nation moving past the COVID-19 pandemic, urban centers like Noida have witnessed a renewed surge in activity, especially in theatres, malls, and other commercial zones. This revival has brought massive footfall to shopping malls, food courts, and entertainment venues, resulting in significant rental yields for property owners--reportedly more than 6% of the capital investment. Revenue-sharing models have further boosted investor confidence, offering the dual advantage of high rentals and steady capital appreciation."

Noida's rapid infrastructure growth--most notably the development surrounding Jewar Airport--has positioned the city as a hotspot for high-end commercial real estate investment. Investors are now actively pursuing pre-rented properties due to their reliable income streams and the overall growth trajectory of the region.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Encounter: One Terrorist Killed, One Soldier Hurt in Gunfight in Gudar Forest Area of Kulgam District.

Pre-leased properties in Noida fall under several categories. These include spaces leased to corporates, startups, branded retail outlets, restaurants, beauty salons, pubs, banquets, gaming zones, and major anchor stores. With the rise of e-commerce, logistics hubs and warehousing facilities have also become key components of this investment segment. Most of these properties are strategically located in high-footfall malls and commercial complexes, ensuring a steady stream of customers.

Aadinath Ur Homes has now launched four strategically located pre-leased commercial property investment options in Noida NCR, strengthening its portfolio in the region and offering investors secure rental income through established tenants. The offerings include:

- Foody Bay 32 - A premium leisure and entertainment hub leased to popular dining and nightlife brands including I-Sacked Newton and Imperfecto. Investors benefit from assured rental returns from day one.

- Pantaloons at Bhutani City Center 32 Mall - A ground-floor retail property already leased to Pantaloons, a leading fashion brand, ensuring strong shopper footfall.

- Shoppers Stop at Bhutani City Center 32 Mall - Another ground-floor anchor space leased to Shoppers Stop, further enhancing the mall's retail appeal and foot traffic.

- Serviced Apartments on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway - Strategically located within a super-luxurious campus, these apartments will be managed by a renowned 5-star hospitality partner. This asset class not only guarantees consistent rental income but also acts as a significant ROI booster, combining real estate security with the growth of India's thriving hospitality sector.

Commenting on the current market scenario, Gaurav Jain further said, "Pre-leased properties ensure a guaranteed monthly income based on the rental provided by the occupying brand. These properties also appreciate in value due to the strong brand presence. Our leasing team conducts comprehensive due diligence, and we work only with reputed, blue-chip tenants. These brands naturally attract footfall and bring in impulsive buyers, which enhances the overall market value of the property. Pre-leased assets are perfect for anyone looking for a consistent income from real estate, and the year 2025 provides an ideal window for it."

By introducing these pre-leased properties, Aadinath Ur Homes continues to diversify its offerings in premium commercial real estate, meeting the increasing demand for income-generating assets in the Noida NCR region. As a brand, it continues to deliver on its promise of trust, quality, and secure investments--setting a benchmark for others in the domain.

www.aadinathindia.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)