PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13: In a cultural moment where authenticity is becoming the new luxury, Aadyam Handwoven, the corporate social enterprise from the House of Aditya Birla, celebrates its continued collaboration with acclaimed actor, filmmaker, and friend of the brand, KonkonSensharma. Rooted in a shared commitment to authenticity, cultural continuity, and meaningful storytelling, this association marks a meaningful step in amplifying the voices of the weaving communities--bringing greater visibility to the human stories behind every weave, and reinforcing the urgency of supporting handloom as both cultural legacy and livelihood.

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The celebratory gathering at Quorum in Mumbai saw Konkona arrive in a fine kora silk cotton saree from Aadyamn, handwoven by artisans from Varanasi, echoing her deep and personal relationship with textiles, one that began long before cinema, fame, or fashion.

Konkona's presence at the event felt like an effortless extension of Aadyam's worldview. Raised in a home where culture was woven into daily life, she grew up around books, scripts, and textiles that held stories as vividly as family memories. The handloom sarees that brushed past her as a child, the soft cottons folded neatly in cupboards, the quiet ritual of choosing a drape before events or festivals, these were her first lessons in aesthetics, emotion, and the tactile poetry of Indian craft.

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Reflecting on her relationship with the brand and with textiles, Konkona Sensharma shared, "Textiles have been part of my life since childhood--in the clothes I wear, the spaces I inhabit, and the stories I carry. I've grown up around handloom--watching it being worn, lived in, and passed down--and I think that's why I feel instinctively drawn to it. What moved me about Aadyam is their deep and ongoing engagement with weaver communities. Their textiles don't feel removed from the maker--they carry the presence of the person who created them. That human connection, that continuity of craft and livelihood, is what makes this association meaningful to me."

At the heart of AadyamHandwoven's journey lies its sustained engagement with artisan clusters across Bhuj, Bhadohi-Mirzapur, Gadwal, Kashmir, Pochampally, Varanasi, Angara, Pulagurtha, and Venkatagiri. Across these regions, the brand works directly with weaving communities to co-create textiles that carry forward generational knowledge while enabling economic resilience. By integrating design innovation with time-honoured techniques, Aadyam is building a self-sustaining ecosystem where craft is not only preserved, but practiced, valued, and viably passed on.

Guided by its philosophy of #HeirloomsForTheFuture, Aadyam believes that an heirloom is defined not by age, but by continuity--of memory, making, and meaning. Each textile is a living archive of the artisan's hand, intended to be cherished, used, and passed forward across generations.

Manish Saksena, Business Lead, Aadyam Handwoven, added: "She is a thinking person's actor and director. Her repertoire in films speaks to all sections of the society; equally and homogeneously. Moreover, her lineage which is culturally immersive is something that sits unequivocally with our brand, AadyamHandwoven's ethos. We are delighted to join hands with her and have her voice to amplify our impact efforts on weaving communities and livelihood generation. She epitomizes our belief in creating #HeirloomsForTheFuture be it textiles, films, performing arts or just pure legacy."

Through initiatives such as #CultureBeyondTextiles, Aadyam continues to broaden the cultural landscape that craft occupies celebrating its presence in music, performance, literature, and contemporary living. With Konkona's voice deeply aligned to this philosophy, the collaboration reinforces the brand's role in spotlighting artisan communities and championing slow, thoughtful creation.

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