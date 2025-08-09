PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 9: The American Academy of Financial Management® India (AAFM® India), a globally recognized leader in financial certifications, has signed strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with ABBS College (on August 5, 2025) in Bengaluru and Jain University (on August 6, 2025). These collaborations aim to integrate globally benchmarked financial certification programs into academic learning to bridge the gap between education and employability in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector.

Also Read | Raksha Bandhan 2025: Sanjay Dutt Celebrates Rakhi With Sisters Priya, Namrata; Expresses Gratitude for Their Love and Strength.

Addressing the Skill Gap in the BFSI Sector

India's BFSI sector is expected to generate over 2.5 million new jobs by 2030, driven by digital transformation, rising financial inclusion, and growing demand for investment and retirement planning. However, one of the biggest challenges facing the industry is the lack of job-ready professionals equipped with practical, globally aligned financial expertise which enhances the requirement of best wealth management courses in india.

Also Read | Raksha Bandhan 2025: Arjun Kapoor Talks About 6x Drama With Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and 4 Sisters on Rakhi Festival (See Post).

The Chartered Wealth Manager® (CWM®) program, along with the Chartered Economist® (Ch.E®) Course and other short-term certifications offered by AAFM® India, has been identified as a critical solution to this problem. These certifications are designed to train students in advanced financial planning, wealth management, investment advisory, and economic analysis--skills that are increasingly sought after by banks, NBFCs, AMCs, fintechs, family offices, and global capability centers (GCCs).

By incorporating these industry-relevant programs into their curriculum, Jain University and ABBS College are taking a future-forward step to ensure that their students are not only academically strong but also professionally certified and industry-ready.

Institutional Collaboration for Global Financial Education

Under the MoUs, AAFM® India will offer its globally recognized programs at special fee structures to students, enabling affordable access to premier financial education. The partnership aims to build a robust pipeline of certified professionals who can meet the growing demand for skilled wealth managers, financial planners, and economists in both domestic and global markets.

Mr. Vyas Rai Nagpal, Co-Founder & Director, AAFM® India, said:

"We're witnessing a paradigm shift in financial services, and certifications like CWM® are no longer optional--they're essential. Through these MoUs, students can earn global credentials that lift employability and position them as strategic assets for the BFSI industry."

Mr. Pulock Bhattacharji, CEO, AAFM® India, said:

"With the increasing number of HNIs and UHNIs there is an urgent need for professionals who have knowledge about all the plethora of asset classes and Risk appetite of clients. The CWM course provides the platform for creating this new breed of professionals who could service these elite clients."

Dr. Jitendra Kumar Mishra, Registrar, Registrar, Jain University, remarked:

"This partnership reflects our commitment to practical, career-oriented education. Integrating international certifications will help our students stand out in a competitive job market."

Mr. Mackey Agarwal, Head, Admissions & Marketing, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) and JAIN College, remarked

"The Chartered Economist® (Ch.E®) Certification sets a global standard in applied and sectoral economics. Our students will be able to add a professional designation that validates competency in economic decision-making and management functions."

Mr. Ajitesh Basani, Executive Director, Acharya Bangalore Business School (ABBS), added:

"AAFM® India's certifications add immediate industry relevance to our curriculum. We see this collaboration building graduates who meet employer expectations from day one."

These partnerships reinforce a shared mission to build an ecosystem where academic institutions and global certification bodies work hand-in-hand to transform India's talent pool and elevate the standards of financial education.

For media queries, please contact:

Communications Team

AAFM® India

Email: vyas@aafmindia.co.in

Website: www.aafmindia.co.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)