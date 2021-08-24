Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Expanding its current capacity for manufacturing of low voltage motors, ABB has added a new manufacturing line at its Faridabad plant.

The expansion will increase plant capacity by more than 20 per cent and strengthen ABB's presence in the region and global markets.

The company said its Faridabad facility has been at the forefront of promoting sustainable practices and is adopting renewable energy usage and improving energy efficiency across the plant.

The new line will develop energy efficient motors up to 55kW for customers operating in different industrial segments such as F&B, water and wastewater, cement, metals and mining, HVAC, textiles, rubber and others.

"This expansion further reinforces our commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative," said Sanjeev Arora, President of ABB Motion India.

"The new line will not only meet growing demands of domestic market but also help us boost exports to other significant markets like Middle East and Africa. Our manufacturing facilities will continue to manufacture world-class motors that are reliable and energy efficient," he said in a statement.

As roughly 75 per cent of industrial motors are used to run pumps, fans, and compressors, usage of energy efficient motors plays a vital role in reducing energy consumption.

ABB is manufacturing super premium efficiency motors in India that meet the IE4 standard, which specifies energy losses about 15 per cent lower than those delivered by IE3 motors. (ANI)

