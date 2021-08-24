India and England would take on each other in the third Test match at the Headingley Cricket Ground on Wednesday, August 25. The match would be starting at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). India would be riding high on confidence after pulling off a dramatic win at the Lord's Cricket Ground in the second Test match. The result was more cherishable, given the fact that India were staring at a defeat on the final day when Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma fell in quick succession. But Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami stole the show with the bat with an 89-run partnership and then returned to do significant damage with the ball in hand, helping India win the match by 151 runs, Mohammed Siraj was India's best bowler with four wickets for 32 runs. Not to forget KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, who laid the foundation for a strong first-innings total after India batted first. India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs ENG Cricket Match in Headingley

England, aiming to claw their way back into the series, have recalled Dawid Malan and he is most likely to slot in the top order, which has been rather wobbly in the two matches that have been played. Saqib Mahmood may also get a chance to make his Test debut for England with Mark Wood being sidelined due to a shoulder injury.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2021 Match Time and Schedule in India

India vs England, 3rd Test 2021 will be played at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds. The match would be played on August 25, 2021 (Wednesday) and has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2021 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can watch the live telecast of India vs England, 3rd Test 2021 on Sony Sports channels. Fans can live stream the game by either downloading the SonyLiv app or visiting the website and need to subscribe to enjoy the services. For Jio users, live streaming will be available on the JioTV app.

