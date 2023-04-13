Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): The infamous Indian summers are here! And so are the months of high expenditure on new ACs, air coolers, and refrigerators. The most basic appliance starts at a minimum of Rs. 20,000, making it difficult for some of us to pay such a bulk amount at once. Keeping the customer pain points in mind, Bajaj Finserv EMI Network has launched a summer sale themed #GarmiSeChutti. This sale offers special Fixed EMIs and zero down payment* on ACs, air coolers, and refrigerators from leading brands.

Buy a new appliance or upgrade to a bigger or better model of your favourite brand and pay a fixed amount every month no matter how high the cost is. Walk into a Bajaj Finserv partner store like Croma, Reliance Digital, or Sargam Electronics, among others, and pay for your product with your Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card to avail of additional benefits like No Cost EMIs, and long repayment tenure of up to 36 months*.

Also Read | Vishu 2023 Vishu Kani Items and Decoration: What Is Vishu Kani? Here’s How To Make and Arrange the Traditional Vishu Kani for Kerala New Year.

Get a first-hand look at the latest products and familiarise yourself with the features at your nearest partner store. This will help you choose the best appliance while being budget-friendly. The EMI Network Card holders can use their card at the time of purchase while customers who do not have a card can shop using our in-store financing option to enjoy the same benefits. The Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card offers a limit of up to Rs. 4 lakh* and allows you to convert the cost of your purchase into convenient monthly instalments (EMIs).

Check out the range of special fixed EMI offers available at our Bajaj Finserv partner stores. Find a store near you.

Also Read | Doomsday Is Coming? Two Asteroids Including One As Big as Airplane Will Zoom Past Earth on This Date; Know What NASA Has Predicted.

Offers on air conditioners

Offers on refrigerators

Offers on air coolers

Here's how you can locate the nearest Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Partner Store:

1. Visit the Bajaj Finserv Store Locator.2. Select your city (via name or pin code).3. Choose from the store list or type the store name.4. Once you find the store, you can check the directions on the map.

*Terms and conditions apply.

Bajaj Finserv Limited is the holding company for the various financial services businesses under the Bajaj Group. Its vision is to provide financial solutions for retail and SME customers through their life cycles. These involve: (i) asset acquisition and lifestyle enhancement through financing, (ii) asset protection through general insurance, (iii) family protection through life and health insurance, (iv) providing healthcare needs for the family, (v) offering savings products, (vi) wealth management, and (vii) retirement planning and annuities. Through these businesses that offer various attractive solutions, BFS serves millions of customers.

BFS participates in the financing business through its 52.49% holding in Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL) and in the life, general and health insurance businesses through its 74% holding in two unlisted subsidiaries, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited (BAGIC) and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited (BALIC).

BFS has an 80.13% stake in Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited (BFSD), which is a digital marketplace for financial services products from loans to insurance, mutual funds, investments, lifestyle products, payments, and e-commerce is a subsidiary of BFS. The balance of 19.87% is held by BFL.

Bajaj Finserv Health Limited (BFHL), which is a health tech venture seeking to create a digital preventive, personalised, and pre-paid health solution is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BFS.

Bajaj Finserv Ventures Limited, Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited, and Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund Trustee Limited are wholly-owned subsidiaries of BFS. Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited is awaiting final approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India for commencement of the mutual fund business.

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL), which is a profitable and fast growing enterprise engaged in various aspects of housing finance and development and Bajaj Financial Securities Limited (BFinsec), which is a stockbroker that provides its clients a full suite of investment products and services in an all-in-one digital platform, are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Bajaj Finance Limited.

Both BFS and BFL are included in the benchmark BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 index of large cap stocks.

The results of these subsidiaries are reflected in the consolidated results of the company.

As required by regulation, BFS has adopted Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS). The insurance companies are not covered under Ind AS. They have prepared Ind AS financials only for the purpose of consolidation. Accordingly, standalone numbers relating to BAGIC and BALIC reported above are based on non-Ind AS accounting standards (Indian GAAP) as applicable to insurance companies.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)