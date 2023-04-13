Mumbai, April 13: Although asteroids pass quite close to Earth every other day, none have ever been close enough to hit the planet's surface. These tiny celestial objects, which include asteroids, comets, and meteors, can astound us in a variety of ways and act as a preserved record of the early solar system. 1,278,065 known asteroids and 3,865 known comets are both products of the formation of the solar system more than 4.6 billion years ago.

Asteroids’ Details

The asteroids have been given the designations - Asteroid 2023 FN13 and Asteroid 2020 FQ6 respectively, by NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies. The trajectory, close approach distance, and expected speed has also been disclosed by the organisation. Asteroid Alert! Doomsday Fears Grow As NASA Says Three Giant Asteroids To Fly Past Earth, Check Dates and Other Details Inside.

On April 15, Asteroid 2023 FN13 will travel past Earth with the closest Earth approach of of 623,000 MI/km, while Asteroid 2020 FQ6 will be hurtling towards our planet with the closest Earth approach of Miles3,110,000 MI/km. Both Asteroids have a width of 37 feet and 110 feet, respectively.

Are Asteroids a Concern?

The early solar system's rocky, airless debris is what is known as asteroids, which are classified as minor planets. They orbit the sun in elliptical circles and are regarded as remnants from the creation of the solar system. The term ‘Near Earth Objects’ (NEOs) refers to the over 30,000 asteroids of all sizes, including over 850 that are more than one kilometre large, that have been found to be close to Earth. For the ensuing century, none of them will endanger Earth. Doomsday Coming? Two Giant Asteroids Hurtling Towards Earth at Breakneck Speed, Warns NASA; Know If They Will Hit Our Planet.

Defending Against Asteroid Impact

NASA had already tested its DART Mission for planetary security in order to deflect dangerous asteroids that are moving towards Earth and might strike. The direction of an approaching asteroid was successfully modified by the space agency's previous collision of a spacecraft with it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2023 11:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).