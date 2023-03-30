Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Stay cool this summer by shopping for the latest and most powerful air conditioners from the leading brands on Bajaj Mall. Avail of the #GarmiSeChutti Summer Sale with their wallet-friendly No Cost EMI schemes, a cashback of up to Rs. 5,000, and quick home delivery amongst other benefits. Bajaj Mall, the online marketplace promises to make your purchase of the latest air conditioners convenient and affordable.

Worried about the intense summer ahead and expensive purchases? Thanks to Bajaj Mall and the unique Insta EMI Card, you can choose from a wide range of the best air conditioners from leading brands and break the cost into manageable EMIs. Forget about the worries about your monthly budget being disturbed as you shop from the comfort of your home and pay over a tenure of up to 36 months. The best part is that the Insta EMI Card allows you to break the price into manageable monthly instalments at no extra cost.

Here's how it worksThe Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card users can buy the most advanced ACs on No Cost EMI. Since Bajaj Mall does not charge you any interest, you only pay for what you purchase with no hidden costs. Once you visit Bajaj Mall online, you can choose from renowned AC brands, including LG, Havells, Hitachi, Lloyd, Panasonic, Godrej, Haier, Daikin, and many more. Not only are these best-selling ACs available at budget-friendly prices, but you can also personalise your purchase journey by selecting a suitable EMI and repayment tenure per your preference. In addition, the Rs. 5,000 cashback on select products is the icing on the cake! There are multiple others benefits available on Bajaj Mall at all times.

Another advantage of shopping on Bajaj Mall is that you can browse and compare products, picking the right one only after proper research. So, take a look at some of the leading ACs on Bajaj Mall that come with instant cooling features and green technology:

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC White (Copper Condenser, RS-Q19BNZE)

- Available at the lowest EMI of Rs. 1,999*- 5-star energy rating- Low-noise operation - 1-year manufacturer warranty on the unit

Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC White (Copper Condenser, RSQG318HFEOF)

- Available at the lowest EMI of Rs. 2,984*- 3-star energy rated for power savings- Powerful inverter compressor for efficient cooling- Durable and low-maintenance copper condenser coils

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC White (Copper Condenser, GLS18I5FWCEL)

- Available at the lowest EMI of Rs. 2,023*- The 5-star energy rating for electricity savings- 1-year warranty on the product and 10 years on the compressor- Low noise and silent operation

Haier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC White (HSU19E-TXW5BE-INV)

- Available at the lowest EMI of Rs. 1,994*- Energy-efficient product with a 5-star rating- 5-year warranty on the product and 12-year on the compressor- Uniform airflow and cooling

Daikin 1 Ton 4 Star Split AC White (Copper Condenser, RKL35UV16W)

- Available at the lowest EMI of Rs. 2,581*- 4-star energy efficient- 1-year warranty on the product and 10 years on the compressor- Copper condenser coils

As the climate warms up, investing in an AC immediately makes more and more sense. Summers will only get hotter, so buy one of the top-selling ACs from Bajaj Mall and avail yourself of the best deals and discounts in India.

Here's how to shop for the latest AC from top brands on Bajaj Mall

1. Visit the Bajaj Mall website.

2. Choose the product you wish to buy, add it to the cart, and enter your registered mobile number.

3. Enter the OTP sent on your mobile number.

4. Select the repayment tenure and proceed to checkout.

5. Enter your Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card details, name, and delivery address.

6. A confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number with the date and time of delivery.

*Terms and conditions apply.

To know more, visit www.bajajmall.in.

