New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI/ATK): Bangladesh-based startup Independent Entrepreneur founded by Abed Sarker has recently announced the launch of digital services to expand the ambit of their offerings in pursuit to 'build entrepreneurs for future'.

The startup was founded in the year 2019 and is a joint collaboration of Abed with Md. Ismail Ahmed and Sakib Rafsan. Currently, 45 officers work in the Independent Entrepreneurship Institute to inch closer towards their goal of being entrepreneurs of excellence.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Angry at Wife for Not Returning From Parents’ House, Man Bites Off Her Nose, Surrenders Before Cops in Lakhimpur Kheri.

"Entrepreneurship is more of a mindset than an aspiration. One can be an entrepreneur only when they get their hands dirty and test the mettle of their ideas and execution. We have been training these officers to scale their ideas bigger and to give them a real feel into this journey full of learnings and failure. Our aim is to digitally empower and build independent entrepreneurs for the future and we are happy with the growth we have achieved ", says Abed in a statement.

CEO Abed who is a young digital marketer, entrepreneur and writer along with his team has launched various digital services to broaden the scope of their offerings that consisted of web design and development, business ideas.

Also Read | Discovery Plus Launches UPI AutoPay Feature in India.

CEO of Independent Entrepreneur Abed has already trained over 5,000 people worldwide with his successful social media marketing startup and his leadership abilities are spreading the word of mouth even faster. Abed Sarker is known as a Bangladeshi entrepreneur, author, social media marketer. His every effort is going to be fruitful.

Abed Sarker has loved to write stories since childhood. He used to fall asleep while writing stories. Now he has no time to fall asleep. Now he is also a famous writer of Bangladesh. Abed never looked down on his profession, rather he considered it powerful. He always worked with his willpower.

When Abed Sarker was asked about his organization, Abed said - Independent Entrepreneur is a digital agency, where various solutions can be found. There are some little, pretty much new businesses inside the country, who can't draw in everybody because of appropriate advertising. So they can without much of a stretch grow the business rapidly, free business visionary is the arrangement.

According to the founders, a lot of people spend a lot of time engaging in online entertainment. Many of us could have progressed further than we ever imagined if the time had been used to learn some new stuff. There are currently billions of free resources available online, including YouTube videos with educational activities. So the vehicle of learning has become a lot simpler than earlier.

This Story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)