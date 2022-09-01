Kanpur, September 1: A horrifying incident has come to light from Lakhimpur Kheri where a 30-year-old man allegedly bit off his wife's nose after she refused to leave her parents' house and come with him on Tuesday. The incident took place in Dhakiya village in the Hyderabad area in the district, reported TOI.

As per the reports, the accused, Sanjay Kumar, had come to his in-law's house on Tuesday to bring back his 26-year-old wife to his home in Ratasiya village under the limits of Fardhan police station. However, his wife Vandana refused to come with him. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Dalit Woman and Her Son Assaulted, Casteist Slurs Hurled at Them During Panchayat in Kallapur Saraiharra Village.

The accused, frustrated that she did not return even after a month's time, attacked her and bit off her nose in a fit of rage. Following this, Kumar approached the police station with a severed nose and a piece of flesh that he bit off and surrendered before the cops. The police later arrested him.

Meanwhile, Vandana’s parents rushed her to the district hospital, where doctors said plastic surgery of the nose is possible in Lucknow and hence, referred her to a specialist.

In a complaint, Vandana's father said "She is Kumar’s second wife. They both got married two years ago. Shivram said the couple started fighting soon after their marriage over Kumar’s drinking habit. His first wife died six years ago. He said, when the accused attempted to take Vandana along forcefully, she resisted and he bit off her nose in a fit of rage.”

According to reports, the accused has been booked under section 326 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

