Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 27: To mark the 16th Anniversary celebration, AbhiBus, India's leading online bus-ticketing platform, has rolled out an offer from 24th May - 31st May 2023 where 16000 lucky winners will be able to book their tickets for just INR 16.

The offer is a token of appreciation towards its loyal customers who have trusted AbhiBus for their travel requirements for the past 16 years. Moreover, users who are unable to avail of this offer will be eligible to win a jackpot cash prize of INR 1,00,000. One lucky winner will be announced at the end of AbhiBus' campaign.

On its 16th anniversary, the travel platform also announced the extension of its partnership with Telugu film superstar Mahesh Babu as their brand ambassador for the 6th consecutive time.

Rohit Sharma, COO of AbhiBus, said, "At AbhiBus, we are thrilled to roll out an INR 16 offer for our loyal customers as well as continue our association with Mahesh Babu for the 6th consecutive time. As a brand ambassador, Mahesh Babu has been instrumental in helping us create a strong brand identity and connect with our customers. His dedication, professionalism, and mass appeal have made him a perfect fit for our brand values. We look forward to another successful year of partnership with Mahesh Babu and are confident that together we will continue to make a positive impact on our customers."

Speaking on the occasion, Mahesh Babu said, "Congratulations to AbhiBus on completing 16 years of excellent service in the OTA industry. As an actor, I have always appreciated brands that are consistent in keeping their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. AbhiBus is one such brand that I have had the pleasure of being associated with since 2016. Their dedication to providing seamless travel experiences and reliable bus services is truly impressive. It's been a privilege to work with a brand that shares my values and beliefs, and I look forward to continuing this relationship for many more years to come."

Founded in 2008, AbhiBus has succeeded in becoming one of the leading ticketing platforms in India for various bus services. The company, which is a part of ixigo Group, is the second largest player in terms of market share in the bus ticket booking segment.

AbhiBus is a leading online bus-ticketing platform that aggregates over 2,500 private bus operators and all leading State Road Transport Corporations ("SRTCs"), covering more than 100,000 routes across the country. It is an official ticketing partner for SRTCs and IRCTC. Apart from an e-ticketing platform, AbhiBus provides a state-of-the-art online passenger reservation system to more than 350 private bus operators and 5 SRTCs in India, including Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, Himachal Road Transport Corporation and Kerala State Road Transport Corporation across India. Its software solutions include fleet management solutions, vehicle tracking systems, passenger information systems, and logistics, providing a robust and customizable software solution to small and big-size bus operators. AbhiBus primarily earns revenue from bus tickets in the form of convenience fees and commissions. The business of AbhiBus was acquired by ixigo in August 2021.

