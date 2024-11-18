VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 18: Sangitanjaly Foundation in association with the Department of Language & Culture, Govt of Telangana has organised the 7th season of Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan National Festival of Music on Nov 16-17,2024 at Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad featuring Shri Sanjeev Kumar Jha & Manish Kumar & ( Dhrupad Bandhu Recital) and Padmabhushan Pt.Ajoy Chakrabarty (Patiala-kasur Ghanara) on the first day and Padma Bhushan & Grammy Award Winner Pt.Vishwa Mohan Bhatt( Mohan Veena) and Pt. Ronu Majumdar on the second day.

The Prestigious, one of its kind festival was conceived, Curated and produced by Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee and Pt. Prodyut Mukherjee.

This Festival is in aid of Children at Autism Ashram and we thank all Sponsors for supporting these social initiatives towards promoting Indian Music and espousing the cause of Autism, through all our events, said Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, Chairman Sangitanjaly Foundation and Ace social Worker.

Sangitanjaly Foundation ( a Non Profit Trust & NGO) is one of the established cultural organisations in India that towards promotes Indian Art & Dance forms which includes Folk, Light Music, Fusion, Sufi etc and it cretes a platform for up and budding talents in this domain, remarked Pt. Prodyut Mukherjee,Grammy Jury & GiMA award winner.

We have organised the Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan National Festival of Music & Dance in Nov, 2024 (7th Season) in Hyderabad. It's a great honour for us to offer our Shradhanjali and remember Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan Saheb who spent his last days in Hyderabad. Ustadji's Mazhar is located in Hyderabad at Dara Mir Momin in Hari Bowli in Charminar, and this Festival will be in his honour & also to show our reverence to this legend, asserted Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee.

The inaugural Evening started with slow pace Dhrupad rendition by Dhrupad Bandhu : Shri Sanjeev Jha & Shri Manish Kumar with Raag Bihag,Traditional composition in Dhamar (14 beats) - Kahan se tum mada pi aaye and the 2nd Composition in Sooltal (10 beats) - Tero dhyan dharat and the 3rd item was on Raag Shivranjini - in Sooltal (10 beats) Bada sukh saar pawal Tu ati re..

Padmabhushan Pt. Ajay Chakraborty, vocalist from the Patiala Kasur Gharana, started the second session With Raag Hamsadhwani, Teental bandish followed by Carnatic bandish. Next in line was In Raag Maaj Khamaj thumri ... Jat Jiyara jalawe prem agan, then he sang Ghulam Ali's popular thumris...Yaad Piya ki aaye, ri in Raag Sindh Bhairavi in Keherwa taal, Ka karoon sajni aaye naAnd the final iconic composition by Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan Hari Om tatsat in Raag Pahadi. The Hall reverberated with applause at the end.

The Second day of the Festival started with Pt. Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Grammy award winner and he mesmerised the audience with his unique style of Mohan Veena Rendition. He played the raga Shyam Kalyan followed by his favourite Dhun from his Grammy Award winning album " Meeting by the River".

Pt. Vishwa Mohan Bhatt was also given the LIFE TIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD -"Sangitanjaly Ratna Award" by Shri Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, Govt of Telangana and Dr. Mammidi Krishna, Director, Language & Culture, for his dedication and yeoman service to promoting Indian Classical Music across the World.

The second part was the Flute rendition by Father and Son duo...Pt.Ronu Majumdar and Hrishikesh Majumdar and Played Raag Bihag in Dhamar Taal.

The Evening reached its crescendo whey they both performed Jugal Bandhi in Raag Desh and the Finale with Raag Keerwani.

