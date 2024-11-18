The escalating feud between Kollywood titans Nayanthara and Dhanush shows no signs of slowing down. After Nayanthara's scathing Instagram post accusing Dhanush of "vile" behaviour over an INR 10 crore lawsuit for a mere three-second clip from the 2015 movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, the latter's lawyer has issued a statement. Dhanush's legal team has given a warning to Nayanthara. This high-profile dispute has engrossed the industry, showcasing the bitter fallout between former friends. ‘Rakkayie’ Teaser: Nayanthara Is a Daring Mother Fighting Evil Forces To Protect Her Child in Senthil Nallasamy’s Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

Dhanush's Legal Team Responds to Nayanthara's Open Letter

Dhanush's legal team has clarified the contentious issue, asserting that the opposing party's claim of ownership over BTS footage from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, based on the individual who filmed it, is ambiguous. They strongly maintain that, as the film's producer, Dhanush rightfully owns the clip. "My client is the producer of the film, and they know where they have spent each penny for the production of the film, and your client has stated that my client has not commissioned any person to shoot the behind-the-scenes footage, and the said statement is baseless, and your client is put to strict proof of the same," the statement reads. Dhanush-Nayanthara Legal Dispute: Parvathy Thiruvothu ‘Salutes’ Lady Superstar’s Open Letter to ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ Producer.

Dhanush Reacts to Nayanthara's Claims

Dhanush has given them 24 hours to remove the contents of NRD movie from the documentary. If not, then #Nayanthara, @VigneshShivN and @NetflixIndia will have to face legal actions, and will also be subjected to a 10cr damage pay. But Couples can’t tolerate this appeal . So they… pic.twitter.com/JpMfotdT7E — Dhanush Trends ™ (@Dhanush_Trends) November 17, 2024

Dhanush's legal representative has also issued a stern warning to the opposing party (Nayanthara) to immediately remove the copyrighted content of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan from Nayanthara's Netflix documentary. They emphasised that non-compliance would lead to severe legal repercussions, including a substantial INR 10 crore damages claim against both the party and Netflix India.

Watch 'Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale' Trailer:

For the unversed, Nayanthara's documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale, delving into her life and love story with Vignesh Shivan, has ignited a bitter feud with former collaborator Dhanush. The dispute centres around a three-second clip from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, produced by Dhanush. Nayanthara's team's persistent efforts to secure an NOC for the clip were met with legal threats, escalating the conflict between the two industry giants.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2024 11:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).