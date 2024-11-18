New York, November 18: A US-based CEO fired 99 employees in anger because they failed to attend a meeting. The angry CEO informed the employees via the AI-based work management app Slack. The Chief Executive Officer of a United States-based company said, "For those of you who did not show up to the meeting... get the fuck out of my business right now.". The screenshot of this message went viral on a social media platform.

According to the recruiting post by "recruitinghell" on the Reddit platform, "Angry CEO fired 99 out of 110 employees through Slack message." In the screenshot attached by the user, the CEO addressed the employees by saying, "This is Baldvin, the CEO." He said that all the employees who did not attend the meeting were no longer part of the company and said, "Consider this your official notice: you're all fired." Exxon Mobil Layoffs: US-Based Oil and Gas Giant Announces Laying Off Nearly 400 Employees From Texas After Merger With Pioneer Naturals.

The angry CEO further said that the employees failed to do what they were asked to do and complete as a part of their contract. In the Slack notice, he said, "I will cancel all agreement between us. Please return anything you have, sign out of all your accounts, and remove yourself from this Slack immediately."

He mentioned that he conducted the meeting and that out of 110 people, only 11 were present. He said the 11 people who showed up during the morning meeting would stay while all the others, i.e., the remaining 99 employees, would be terminated. The angry CEO said, "I gave you an opportunity to make your life better, to work hard, and to grow. Yet, you have shown me that you don't take this seriously." In the end, the angry CEO told employees to get the fuck out of his business. Boeing Layoffs: US-Based Aviation Giant Issues Layoff Notices to Over 400 Aerospace Labour Union Workers Amid Financial Struggles.

Netizens reacted to the post of the CEO firing 99 people on Reddit. One said, "I assume the CEO failed to inform the team about that meeting." He added that he could not believe 99 of them did not show up. Another user said that most of the time, people join, and other times, there is no reason to join and just keep it running in the background. Another user posted that he remembered an email similar to this from his director.

