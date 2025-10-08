PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8: ABS Marine Services Limited (NSE: ABSMARINE), is one of the leading maritime companies offering comprehensive services in Ship Management, Vessel Ownership, Marine and Port Services, announced that it has signed a Charter Party Agreement with Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T), one of India's foremost engineering and infrastructure conglomerates.

Contract Highlights

* Awarding Authority: Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T), India

* Contract Value: ₹26.70 Cr (inclusive of GST and extensions)

* Nature of Contract: Charter hire of DP-2 Platform Supply Vessel

* Contract Tenure: 120 days firm + 56 days optional extension

* Scope of Work: Chartering, operation, and management of an Offshore Supply Vessel to support L&T's offshore energy and infrastructure projects

This new charter engagement with Larsen & Toubro Limited further strengthens ABS Marine's diversified portfolio of offshore and port service operations. Recently, the company has secured several high-value contracts, including long-term charters with ONGC and Schlumberger Asia Services, and multi-year port service agreements with the Chennai and Visakhapatnam Port Authorities. These developments collectively reflect ABS Marine's expanding presence in India's offshore energy, marine logistics, and port infrastructure ecosystem, underscoring its strong technical capabilities, operational excellence, and reliability as a preferred partner for complex maritime projects.

