VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 27: Absolute Barbecues, Popularly known as AB's, is celebrating the end of the year with a spectacular Year-End Carnival from December 18th to January 5th at all its outlets across India. This highly anticipated event offers guests an unforgettable dining experience with an unlimited buffet featuring a mouthwatering variety of dishes, live grill stations, and exclusive festive specials. Whether it's a birthday, anniversary, corporate event, or a casual family gathering, AB's is the perfect destination for making year-end celebrations truly memorable.

Also Read | 'Huge Fan of Allu Arjun': Amitabh Bachchan Humbly Requests Fans To Avoid Comparing Him With 'Pushpa 2' Star, 'KBC 16' Host Expresses Heartfelt Admiration for Telugu Actor.

A BBQ Lover's Paradise

The Year-End Carnival at AB's is a dream come true for BBQ enthusiasts. The signature Wish Grill stations take center stage, offering diners the chance to personalize their meals with exotic meats, vegetables, and a selection of unique marinades. The all-you-can-eat buffet features a wide range of international cuisines, grilled specialties, and live stations, making AB's the ideal spot for everything from intimate family dinners to grand corporate celebrations.

Also Read | Guneet Monga's 'Anuja' Shortlisted for Oscars 2025.

Exclusive Festive Specials

To further elevate the holiday spirit, AB's will be serving exclusive festive specials on select dates, offering guests the perfect blend of traditional and contemporary holiday flavors. Festive favorites such as Plum Cake, Turkey with Cranberry Sauce, and Peking Duck will be available on the following dates:

* December 24th: Dinner

* December 25th: Lunch & Dinner

* December 31st: Dinner

* January 1st: Lunch & Dinner

These holiday specials, alongside AB's signature grill stations and expansive buffet spreads, create the perfect setting to celebrate with loved ones during the holiday season.

A Feast for Every Palate

The Year-End Carnival menu offers something for everyone, with a wide range of options to suit every taste. Some of the standout dishes include:

* Starters: Churrasco Chicken Wings - perfectly grilled and packed with flavor.

* Soups: Murgh Dhaniya Soup and Cream of Tomato Soup - perfect for the festive season.

* Live Counters: Enjoy customized meals at the Steak House, Pasta Counter, and Bread Junction.

* Desserts: Satisfy your sweet tooth with treats like Gingerbread Houses and Cake House delicacies.

Why AB's is the Ultimate Buffet Destination

Known for its welcoming atmosphere and exceptional service, AB's is more than just a BBQ restaurant - it's the ultimate destination for any celebration. Whether hosting a corporate event, a birthday party, or a family gathering, AB's ensures a memorable dining experience with its live grill stations, personalized meals, and top-notch service.

Celebrate the New Year at AB's

As 2024 comes to a close, AB's invites guests to celebrate with family, friends, and colleagues at its Year-End Carnival. With an endless buffet, festive specials, and a vibrant atmosphere, AB's offers the perfect place to ring in the new year.

About Absolute Barbecues:

Founded in 2013 by restaurateur Prosenjit Roy Chowdhury, Absolute Barbecues has redefined barbecue dining with its innovative concepts and commitment to quality. With more than 50 outlets across India and locations in the UAE and Qatar, AB's has become a top choice for food lovers, known for its signature Wish Grill and live counters. The brand's dedication to delivering memorable dining experiences has earned it numerous awards, including the Times Food Awards and Zomato User Popularity Award. Absolute Barbecues remains committed to bringing creative, high-quality offerings to its guests, ensuring each visit is as exciting and enjoyable as the last

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)