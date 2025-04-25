Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 25 (ANI): ACC Limited, the cement and building materials company under the Adani Group, has reported its highest-ever annual profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 2,402 crore for the financial year 2024-25, a 3 per cent rise from the previous year.

The company announced its robust performance in a filing to the stock exchange.

The company stated that it achieved this due to an overall boost in sales volume, better cost management, and improved operational efficiencies.

ACC recorded its highest-ever annual volume at 42.2 million tonnes, up 14 per cent year-on-year. In Q4 alone, ACC posted an operating EBITDA of Rs 830 crore, with a margin of 13.7 per cent. Its cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 3,593 crore at the end of FY25.

ACC attributed this strong performance to several factors, including efficiency drives, cost reduction measures, and major investments across its plants. All key performance indicators - volumes, cost, efficiency, and capital expenditure - showed healthy growth.

The company said "This record financial performance is the result of an overall boost in volumes, consistent improvement in cost and efficiency parameters".

The company also focused on green energy, increasing its waste heat recovery system (WHRS) power share to 13.5 per cent and solar power mix to 7.9 per cent, taking total green power usage to 22.5 per cent. It aims to achieve 60 per cent green power share by FY28.

ACC's efforts to optimise its fuel basket helped reduce kiln fuel cost by 23 per cent, from Rs 1.91 to Rs 1.47 per '000 Kcal. Logistics costs also fell by 8 per cent to Rs 937 per tonne, with further improvements expected through marine logistics.

Vinod Bahety, Whole Time Director & CEO, ACC, said, "As we conclude this financial year, ACC stands stronger, more agile and future ready. This year has been marked by strategic milestone that reinforce our position as a leader in the Indian cement industry. Our capacity expansion initiatives including the commissioning of new grinding units supported by debottlenecking and modernisation, are aligned with growing infrastructure and booming demand of the nation". (ANI)

