Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 19: AccessifyLabs today announced the appointment of Abin Roy Choudhury as its Chief Executive Officer, marking a decisive new chapter of global expansion, enterprise engagement, and innovation-led growth.

A three-time founder and seasoned SaaS growth leader, Abin brings more than 22 years of experience scaling enterprise technology and accessibility-driven solutions across APAC, MENA, North America, and Europe. His appointment reinforces AccessifyLabs' strategic focus on positioning digital accessibility not merely as a compliance requirement, but as a core pillar of digital trust, governance architecture, and long-term enterprise value creation.

Digital accessibility has evolved into a business-critical requirement that affects procurement processes, regulatory compliance, customer interactions, and engineering requirements. The design and development of products now depend on accessibility because digital platforms have become essential for business operations.

Abin Roy Choudhury, CEO of AccessifyLabs, stated, "Accessibility has become essential for building digital trust and maintaining product quality and brand trustworthiness. Our organization aims to establish accessibility as a fundamental element of digital operations for businesses by integrating it into their processes for innovation, governance, and engineering activities to achieve measurable results in risk management, operational performance, and sustainable development."

Proven Enterprise Accessibility and Growth Leadership

Abin is widely recognized as a global leader in enterprise accessibility and growth. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Sales, APAC at Deque Systems, where he built and scaled the regional accessibility business into a multi-million-dollar operation. His leadership drove adoption across highly regulated sectors, including banking and financial services, airlines, telecom, healthcare, and government.

During his tenure, enterprises integrated accessibility into development lifecycles and governance frameworks aligned with WCAG 2.2, ADA, and Section 508, shifting accessibility from a reactive obligation to an operational discipline embedded within product teams.

In parallel, Abin is the Founder & Chairman of Bivuti Technologies, an enterprise SaaS reseller and OEM delivery partner operating across India, the United States, and Europe, supporting AI driven scalable technology adoption.

Recognized Voice in the Global Accessibility Community

Beyond operational leadership, Abin is an active public speaker and advocate for digital inclusion. He has delivered keynote sessions and participated in strategic discussions at national and international forums, including Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD) initiatives, India Banking Summit & Awards accessibility forums, National Conferences on Digital Accessibility for Persons with Disabilities, Government Policy Roundtables, and Industry Panels addressing accessibility in banking, financial inclusion, and accessible travel innovation. His work has helped advance accessibility as both a governance responsibility and a strategic business enabler.

Abin is also the author of The Sales Innings and an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta.

Scaling Enterprise Accessibility Across Global Markets

Under Abin's leadership, AccessifyLabs will deepen its enterprise advisory capabilities, strengthen accessibility governance frameworks, and expand its international footprint across regulated markets. The company will continue investing in integrated models spanning consulting, expert-led audits, remediation advisory, automation, documentation, and developer enablement.

AccessifyLabs invites enterprises worldwide to partner in building inclusive digital futures, where accessibility strengthens innovation, trust, and long-term growth.

