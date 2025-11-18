NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 18: The Yamuna Expressway is witnessing a remarkable transformation, as visionary developments infuse the region with a contemporary urban spirit. At the forefront of this evolution, ACE Group leads with bold, design-led projects that are setting new benchmarks for integrated living and growth. Noticeably, its new mixed-use project ACE Edit in Sector 22D is just the perfect place where retail spaces, leisure zones, workspaces, and luxury residences come together in one well-planned complex. Designed for the modern jet-setter, the project redefines convenience and class.

With a legacy built on innovation, design excellence, timely delivery, quality craftsmanship, and customer trust, ACE Edit reimagines city life. It's a space where urban planning, business, and leisure come together seamlessly to create a magical experience. Spread across 3.4 acres, residents can arrive in style--enjoying a premium location close to the Noida International Airport--while experiencing touchdown to luxury through 300 beautifully designed studio residences, complete with upscale retail zones and plush lounge. experiences.

Just minutes away from the new Noida International Airport, ACE Edit offers exceptional connectivity, positioning itself as the perfect choice for frequent flyers, professionals, and investors seeking premium living with long-term growth potential. It redefines mixed-use spaces with a vibrant, forward-thinking character designed to inspire. Demonstrating how modern commerce and contemporary living can coexist within a single address, ACE Edit stands as a testament to innovation and intent.

The space feels lively yet elegant, designed for people who appreciate luxury and the freedom of modern studio living. Each residence combines intelligent design with premium finishes, offering a perfect blend of comfort, privacy, and functionality. Open-air dining, wellness zones, and a terrace pool add a sense of calm sophistication to its contemporary architecture. Together, these elements reflect ACE Group's forward-looking approach to design--one that keeps pace with how today's urban residents and investors aspire to live: smart, stylish, and seamlessly connected.

Mr. Ajay Chaudhary, Founder, Chairman & Managing Director, ACE Group said, "With the Yamuna Expressway rapidly transforming into India's next real estate hub, ACE Edit embodies that spirit of progress--bringing together business, leisure, and community living in one inspired destination. It goes beyond architecture to create experiences that resonate and endure."

The announcement follows ACE Group's recent milestone of crossing Rs. 5,000 crore in sales from its projects along the Yamuna Expressway-a figure that reflects both the scale of its presence and growing trust of buyers and investors in the area. This milestone underlines the strong presence of the group in the region and also brings forth the growing confidence of buyers and investors.

Over the last couple of years, ACE Group has built one of the most comprehensive portfolios on the corridor. The portfolio of its projects on this location comprises residential projects like Ace Terra and Ace Verde to large plotted and integrated townships, namely Ace Estate, Ace Acreville, and, The Nest which is a part of Ace Verde, consisting of modern studio residences. On the commercial front, ACE Group's flagship project, ACE YXP, showcases its unwavering focus on quality and long-term vision. Collectively, these initiatives have established ACE Group as a catalyst for transformation along the Yamuna Expressway. With projects like Ace Edit, ACE is transforming the Yamuna Expressway into a hub of high-end comfort, where luxury truly lands -- offering residents a taste of Urban Living with a Runway Flair in the heart of NCR's fastest-growing corridor

Located close to Noida International Airport, the Formula 1 Circuit, and the upcoming Film City, ACE Edit enjoys direct access to newest attractions and destinations of NCR. The Yamuna Expressway itself is fast changing in character, with new infrastructure and well-planned neighbourhoods giving the region fresh momentum. Seamless connectivity and a growing mix of commercial and lifestyle spaces are turning the region into a hub that attracts both domestic and global investors.

Under the leadership of Mr. Ajay Chaudhary, ACE Group has consistently stayed ahead of market trends, delivering projects that harmonize aesthetic excellence with enduring functionality. His unwavering commitment to timely delivery, superior construction quality, and design innovation has solidified ACE Group's reputation as a name synonymous with trust, progress, and modern living.

With its expanding portfolio along the Yamuna Expressway, ACE Group continues to set new benchmarks in real estate across Delhi-NCR.

