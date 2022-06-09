Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): In a first, a Kerala-based global automotive software company will be working on the advanced infotainment programme of German luxury carmaker BMW.

Acsia Technologies, headquartered in Technopark Trivandrum, has been selected as a Software (SW) development provider by Garmin®, a leading global provider of GPS-enabled products, and the company teams up with Germany-based AOX Technologies to develop infotainment systems for BMW.

Infotainment is the hardware and software platform designed to deliver information and entertainment including audio and video in vehicles. Acsia signed a contract with Garmin and set the ball rolling for the project. The major software development activities will be done at Acsia's delivery centre in Trivandrum and the company will also be placing its engineers in Germany. Acsia started expanding its engineering team for the project, thereby opening opportunities for the engineering community in the state to work on highly advanced automotive software.

Acsia has extensive experience in developing infotainment and connected car production programs for world's leading automotive carmakers and Tier1 companies. The company leverages this expertise to build world-class infotainment and integrated cockpit systems for BMW through its association with Garmin and AOX. Acsia's development centres are equipped with TISAX, ASPICE and other mandatory certifications to develop such solutions.

"Acsia has been delivering best-in-class services to their customers across the world. Acsia together with AOX, being a Garmin SW development partner will further strengthen our competencies. We look forward to this association to offer digital cockpits to our customers," said Craig Puder, Garmin vice president of automotive OEM engineering.

"AOX is serving premium automotive clients. We stand for successful Automotive Software project deliveries which require deep technical Embedded SW understandings, cross-architectural insights for complex systems and functions, professional project management, a high-performance work-culture and full dedication. With it we also have the same premium expectations to our strategic software suppliers. Acsia has practically demonstrated to meet and exceed our expectations and to be a reliable scaling partner for AOX. Looking forward to successfully deliver this challenging project with a reliable partner like Acsia," said Markus Kissendorfer, Managing Director at AOX Connect.

"Acsia was selected through a long evaluation process. We are one of the very few Indian companies to do end to end automotive software projects for the global carmakers. With this cooperation, we further strengthen our foothold in the global automotive sector. Through the project, the engineers at Acsia and upcoming engineering talents in this part of the world will have the opportunity to work with another world-class Automotive brand. Thanks to Garmin management for choosing Acsia and we look forward to a deeper association in future," said Jijimon Chandran, CEO of Acsia Technologies.

Acsia has been associating with Kerala Government's Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) in terms of giving inputs to automotive-related courses offered by them. Acsia has already joined hands with many of the tech institutions in the state to set up automotive software competent centres to identify and nurture engineering talent. The new project will be beneficial for engineers in India as Acsia is on a hiring drive for its team expansion.

Garmin has cultivated key relationships with leading automobile manufacturers such as BMW Group, Daimler, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Geely and Yamaha to be the provider of a variety of hardware and software solutions for their vehicles. These range from embedded computing models and infotainment systems that provide a broad range of functionality, to integrated camera solutions, embedded navigation solutions, and precise positioning technology solutions. These support not only the infotainment system in the vehicle, but also key advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) functionality as well. For more information, email our press team, connect with us on LinkedIn, or visit us online at garmin.com/aoem.

AOX Technologies, is a team of embedded software developers having track record of designing and developing complex system architectures and high performance software for car makers and automotive suppliers. AOX engage on next level and future solutions for Connected and Autonomous Cars: High Performance Computing and fast network architectures in the car. For more information visit https://www.aox-tech.de

Acsia Technologies is a global Automotive ECU software solution and research company. Since its inception, Acsia has delivered complex safety-critical software solutions to the world's top automotive OEMs and Tier-1s. It is an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013 certified, TISAX certified and ASPICE compliant company recognized by world's leading OEMs. With an end-to-end technology portfolio, Acsia is well-positioned to meet the futuristic needs in the Connected, Electric and Autonomous landscape. To learn more about Acsia visit acsiatech.com

