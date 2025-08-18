PNN

Mohali (Punjab) [India], August 18: Active Clothing Co limited, (BSE - 541144), India's one of the leading 'design-to-shelf' platform, specializing in flat-knitted sweaters, jackets, and circular-knitted apparel for global fashion brands, has announced its Unaudited Q1 FY26 Financial results.

Key Financial Highlights

Q1 FY26

Total Income of ₹ 64.46 Cr, YoY growth of 38.54 %

EBITDA of ₹ 6.96 Cr, YoY growth of 22.86 %

PAT of ₹ 2.13 Cr, YoY growth of 75.97 %

Diluted EPS of ₹ 1.37, YoY growth of 75.64%

Commenting on the Financial performance Mr. Rajesh Mehra Managing Director, of Active Clothing Co Limited said, "We are pleased to begin FY26 on a strong note, with robust growth in both revenue and profitability in Q1. This performance reflects the strength of our integrated 'design-to-shelf' model, which continues to resonate with our global fashion brand partners.

Our investments in design innovation, advanced manufacturing, and sustainable practices are enabling us to deliver high-quality products with speed and precision, while responding swiftly to evolving market trends. The quarter's growth was driven by healthy demand in flat-knitted sweaters, jackets, and circular-knitted apparel, alongside operational efficiencies across our value chain.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on deepening customer relationships, expanding our product portfolio, and leveraging technology to enhance agility and scalability. With a solid foundation in place, we are confident in sustaining this growth momentum and creating long-term value for our stakeholders."

