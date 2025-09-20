PNN

New Delhi [India], September 20: Actor Suraj, who has worked in both Gujarati and Hindi films, is all set to make his Bollywood directorial debut with Padharo Maro Desh. The film will be produced by Chanda Patel under the banner of Blue Diamond Production House, with filming scheduled to start next year.

The announcement was made on the occasion of Suraj's birthday, with producer Chanda Patel describing the project as a "special gift" to the actor-turned-filmmaker. "Suraj has always been a dedicated performer. His passion for storytelling has inspired me to back him as a director. Padharo Maro Desh is not just a film, it's a journey that will showcase his vision and creativity. For me, producing this project is like giving wings to his dream," Patel said.

Suraj, known for his roles in Gujarati films such as Hu Tara Ishq Maa & Tari Muskurahat along with in Hindi cinema Tera Mera Nata which is going to release this year, shared his enthusiasm for the new phase of his career. "Direction has always been a dream for me. Padharo Maro Desh is very close to my heart, and I feel blessed that this milestone comes as my birthday gift. I'm looking forward to presenting my story to the audience from behind the camera."

Although details about the cast and storyline remain under wraps, Padharo Maro Desh is expected to explore themes of culture and emotion, rooted in Indian traditions.

With this film, Suraj will join the growing list of actors who have successfully transitioned into filmmaking, making his mark in Bollywood not just as an actor but now as a storyteller.

