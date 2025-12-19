India PR Distribution

Stockholm [Sweden]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 19: Acumant, a global leader in Microsoft Dynamics 365 and AI-driven enterprise solutions, today announced its acquisition of Northprim, a Stockholm-based technology innovator specializing in e-commerce, fintech, and agile development. The move positions Acumant as a dominant force in Nordic digital transformation and signals aggressive expansion across Europe's most digitally advanced markets.

The acquisition unites two companies with complementary DNA: Acumant's enterprise-grade Microsoft expertise meets Northprim's agile development culture and fintech prowess. Together, they create a full-stack digital transformation partner capable of taking clients from legacy systems to AI-powered commerce platforms.

The acquisition of Northprim represents a significant milestone in our growth journey. Northprim's deep expertise combined with their collaborative culture, aligns perfectly with our vision. Together, we will deliver even more comprehensive digital transformation solutions to clients across Europe and beyond.

Nagendra Siddoutam, CEO | Acumant.

The timing is strategic. Nordic enterprises are accelerating technology investments, with the region's digital economy expected to reach EUR250 billion by 2027. Companies face mounting pressure to modernize legacy systems, implement AI at scale, and build agile e-commerce capabilities - exactly where the combined entity excels.

Northprim brings battle-tested capabilities in digital commerce platforms, fintech applications, and rapid-deployment methodologies that have served clients across Scandinavia since 2017. Their approach to agile development and customer-centric technology aligns with Acumant's mission to turn data into business outcomes, not just deliver projects.

We chose Acumant because they think like we do - client outcomes first, technology second. Our clients will now benefit from enterprise-grade Microsoft solutions, AI capabilities, and a global delivery network, while keeping the innovation speed they've come to expect from us.

Zdenko Jevtic, Co-founder | NorthPrim

The merger will leverage:

* Enhanced capabilities across Microsoft Dynamics 365, Azure, Power Platform, and AI

* Expanded service offerings in e-commerce, fintech, and digital commerce

* Stronger presence across the Nordics

* A unified team of over 200 professionals dedicated to driving digital transformation

About Acumant

Acumant transforms how organizations compete through data, AI, and Microsoft technologies. Specializing in Dynamics 365, Azure, Power Platform, and artificial intelligence, Acumant delivers solutions that connect systems, unlock insights, and accelerate growth for enterprises in manufacturing, retail, and consumer goods sectors. With 200+ professionals across six countries, Acumant partners with industry leaders who refuse to accept digital mediocrity.

Learn more: www.acumant.com

About Northprim

Founded in 2017, Northprim is a Stockholm-based technology collective known for agile development, e-commerce innovation, and pragmatic AI implementation. The company has built a reputation for delivering complex digital platforms at startup speed with enterprise quality, serving clients across fintech, retail, and technology sectors.

Learn more: www.northprim.com

