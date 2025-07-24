Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 24 (ANI): In a move that will strengthen India's self-reliance, Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) has entered into a Share Purchase and Shareholders Agreements with MetTube Mauritius Private Limited (MetTube).

This is aimed at delivering next generation solutions to the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) industry through their state-of-the-art facilities.

Also Read | 'Mahavatar Narasimha' Movie Review: Faithful Mythology Meets Bloody Carnage in Hombale's 'Animated Universe' Kick-Off (LatestLY Exclusive).

This alliance is aimed at reducing India's dependence on imported copper tubes and building a robust domestic ecosystem for copper-based applications.

Under the agreement, Adani Enterprises will divest a 50 per cent stake in its wholly owned subsidiary, Kutch Copper Tubes Limited, to MetTube. Additionally, Adani Enterprises will invest 50 per cent in MetTube Copper India Private Limited, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of MetTube and operates a plant near Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

Also Read | Bihar: Ruckus Erupts in Assembly; Tejashwi Yadav Alleges Abuse by BJP MLAs (Watch Videos).

MetTube, a part of the diversified Metdist Group, brings decades of global experience in manufacturing high performance copper tubes. Adani Enterprises, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, has already established advanced copper manufacturing infrastructure in Mundra, Gujarat, including the greenfield copper tube facility under Kutch Copper Tubes Limited (KCTL).

The dual investment structure ensures equal ownership and shared governance, enabling both entities to co-create a future-ready copper tube business, keeping in mind India's vision of improving energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions.

"This partnership with MetTube is a strategic leap towards making India self-reliant in copper tube manufacturing. By combining Adani's infrastructure and operational excellence with MetTube's global expertise, we are not just building capacity--we are building capability," said Jeet Adani, Whole Time Director, Adani Group.

"India's copper tube demand is growing rapidly, and this alliance strengthens our commitment to the 'Make in India' vision with globally benchmarked manufacturing. Together with Adani, we aim to deliver high-quality, locally manufactured Inner Grooved copper tubes that meet international standards. This partnership reflects our shared ambition for sustainable growth and innovation," said Apurv Bagri, Chairman, Metdist Group.

The alliance leverages Adani's forward-integrated copper ecosystem--anchored by its 0.5 MTPA copper refinery project in Mundra--and MetTube's global manufacturing and marketing expertise. This synergy will enable scale and speed in copper tube production besides supporting India's green infrastructure goals by supplying high performance copper tubes for HVAC, renewable energy, and smart construction applications.

The copper tubes produced will cater to critical sectors such as air conditioning, refrigeration, and plumbing, where demand is surging due to urbanisation and climate- responsive infrastructure needs. Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) is the flagship Company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business organisations. Over the years, AEL has focused on building emerging infrastructure businesses, contributing to nation-building and divesting them into separate listed entities. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)