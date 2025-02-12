Adani Group, in line with social philosophy of its Chairman Gautam Adani, will develop India's Largest 'Skill and Employ' Program and has partnered with Singapore's ITEES (Image: Adani Group)

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 12 (ANI): In line with Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani's social philosophy of emphasis on service, the Adani Group has partnered with ITE Education Services (ITEES) of Singapore to build a skilled talent pipeline for serving the needs of industries, including those relating to green energy, manufacturing, Hi-tech, project excellence and industrial design.

To build this talent pool of industry-ready workforce, the Adani family will donate over Rs 2,000 crore for establishing internationally benchmarked schools of excellence.

Also Read | US Shocker: Long Island Man Stabs Ex-Girlfriend Over 30 Times in Front of 2-Year-Old Son After Learning About Her New Relationship.

Each of these finishing schools, called Adani Global Skills Academy, will select students from technical and vocational education backgrounds in India aligned to their industry and role aspiration, the conglomerate said in a release on Wednesday.

Once these students have been certified in their chosen field of study, they will be provided employment within the Adani Group as well as the broader industry, depending on their role and field of training.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 13 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

"This will ensure that trained professionals are first-day first-hour industry ready and benchmarked to global standards of excellence," the release said.

Adani Group Chairman said in a post on X that they are launching the world's largest finishing school in Mundra

"Delighted to announce one of India's largest Skill & Employ initiatives! In partnership with Singapore's ITEES, the global leader in technical training, the Adani Group is launching the world's largest finishing school in Mundra. This state-of-the-art facility will blend AI-driven immersive learning with cutting-edge innovation centres, and annually train over 25,000 learners to help accelerate the Make in India movement," he said.

The Adani Group release said that in its initial phase, the program will prioritize establishing the world's largest finishing school for technical training in Mundra, Gujarat, aiming to skill over 25,000 learners annually for a wide range of industry and service roles.

These learners would be fresh graduates and diploma holders with vocational and technical qualifications from ITIs or Polytechnics, and would be selected for an intensive bootcamp experience within the schools.

The release cited Gautam Adani's social philosophy is "seva sadhna hai, seva prarthna hai aur seva hi prarthna hai".

The Adani Global Skills Academy will be the largest of its kind in the world and provide an immersive learning experience, with innovation centers and AI-based simulators combined with mixed reality based learning, within a fully residential facility for students and faculty, the release said..

To ensure a high-quality learning experience, Adani is partnering with ITEES Singapore, a world leader in providing career-oriented technical and vocational training and a key developer of national occupational skills certification and standards.

ITEES Singapore will serve as a knowledge partner towards creating a continuous feeder for this technically qualified and industry-ready talent. The areas of collaboration will include creating a best-in-class-learning experience that leverages world class infrastructure, immersive technical content and roping in leading faculty with deep expertise across new-age industries.

"This partnership is critical to our initiative as a Group to build high-level technical talent and is in line with our commitment towards the Make-in-India focus across our portfolio. With deep engagement across academic quality assurance, certification-led learning pathways, faculty and student exchange programs and leadership development, this partnership will embed the best of application-led learning to support industries across sectors, thus contributing to Viksit Bharat," said Robin Bhowmik, CEO of Adani Skills and Education.

"ITEES is pleased to collaborate with Adani to share ITE's expertise and knowledge in skills education and training. Through this meaningful partnership, ITEES aims to enhance skill development and create lasting impact by transforming education and lives," said Suresh Natarajan, CEO for ITEES, Singapore.

Over the years, ITEES has received many accolades for its trailblazing transformation in technical education, including being the first education institution to win the Singapore Quality award with special commendation in 2011.

At his son Jeet's wedding, Gautam Adani had announced Rs 10,000 crores to various social causes, including building infrastructure in healthcare, education and skill development. He also announced over Rs 6,000 crores to build two integrated health campuses, Adani Health Cities (AHCs), in Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, the Adani Group is India's largest and fastest-growing portfolio of diversified businesses.

The Institute of Technical Education (ITE), Singapore was established as a post-secondary education institution in 1992 under the Ministry of Education, Singapore. It is a principal provider of career and technical education and a key developer of national occupational skills certification and standards to enhance Singapore's workforce competitiveness, the release said. Through its consultancy arm, ITE Education Services (ITEES), ITE has made significant contributions to skills development worldwide, and its programmes and certifications are recognised all over the world. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)