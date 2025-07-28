Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 28 (ANI): Adani Total Gas Ltd. on Monday reported achieving a robust year-on-year volume growth of 16 per cent, driven by a 21 per cent increase in CNG volumes, in the April-June quarter. It reported a combined CNG and PNG volume of 267 MMSCM, representing a 16 per cent year-on-year increase.

It added three CNG stations during the quarter, bringing its total network to 650 stations.

The Adani Group company expanded PNG home connections to 9.90 lakh, adding 26,869 new homes on PNG during the said quarter. It has increased industrial and commercial connections to 9,456, with 157 new customers added during the June quarter.

India's leading energy transition company continues its mission of transforming India's energy landscape through extensive infrastructure development.

Today, ATGL announced its operational, infrastructural and financial performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

"We are continuing expansion of our CGD networks across all 34 Geographical Areas (GAs) with over 14,000 inch-km of backbone steel pipelines, 650 CNG stations and are very close to touching 1 million consumers base. EV charging points have increased to over 3,800. This all-round superior performance was delivered while APM gas allocation for CNG was at 43 per cent and the balance supplies were being offset with allocation of higher priced new wells and HPHT (High Pressure High Temperature) gas," said Suresh P Manglani, ED and CEO of Adani Total Gas.

"As a result of our continued efforts to build a robust gas sourcing portfolio, enhanced operational efficiency and digitalisation of processes, we have ensured 100% reliability of supply and continuation of prudent pricing to our consumers both for PNG and CNG. Happy to note that Team ATGL has delivered sustained stable EBITDA even as gas prices rose sharply year-on-year."

"Looking ahead, we are focused on expanding not only our CGD infrastructure across our geographical areas but also our LNG, e-mobility solutions, and CBG (Compressed Biogas) businesses. During the quarter, we commissioned our first CBG station in Haryana."

The Adani Group company reported a 21 per cent rise in revenue from operations at Rs 1,491 crore.

Adani Total Gas has a presence in 53 Geographical Areas - 34 directly and 19 through the 50:50 JV Indian Oil- Adani Gas Private Limited (IOAGPL) - offering low-carbon energy solutions for industry, residential and auto sectors.

Furthermore, Adani Total Gas has established two wholly owned subsidiaries: Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Ltd (ATEL) for its e-mobility business and Adani TotalEnergies Biomass Ltd (ATBL) for its biomass business. (ANI)

