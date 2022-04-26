Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 (ANI): The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar crossed Rs 1 lakh crore on Tuesday as the company's share jumped 5 per cent.

With the recent surge in share price, Adani Wilmar has gained a place among the top 50 Indian companies in terms of market capitalization.

On the day of its share listing on the stock markets on 8th February 2022, the market capitalization of Adani Wilmar stood at around Rs 35,000 crore. It has jumped by around 250 per cent in just over two months.

Adani Wilmar share surged 5 per cent to Rs 802.80 at the BSE on Tuesday. 5 per cent is the daily circuit limit for the company's share trading.

Adani Wilmar, a 50:50 joint venture company between Gautam Adani-led conglomerate Adani Group and Singapore's Wilmar Group, had raised Rs 3,600 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) at the beginning of this calendar year. The company's shares were offered at Rs 230 apiece in the IPO. (ANI)

