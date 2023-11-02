PRNewswire

Santa Clara (California) [US]/ Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 2: Apexon, a digital-first technology services company today announced that it has been selected by Add Value Machine Inc. (AVM), a generative AI-native company that focuses on accelerating the adoption of generative AI in enterprise organizations, as a strategic technology partner to build scalable, innovative generative AI solutions for AVM's enterprise customers while meeting regulatory and security requirements.

Also Read | Google New Feature Update: Tech Giant Announces New ‘Shopping’ and ‘Product Studio’ Features To Help Small Merchants Attract New Customers.

As part of the engagement, the Apexon Digital and Data Engineering team will leverage Apexon Labs, a unique, client-focused Lab-as-a-Service service that enables clients to turn their digital ideas into reality in less time and with less risk. Apexon's Lab-as-a-Service will support AVM's innovation and implementation efforts by creating scalable resources globally, allowing them to ramp up or down based on specific project requirements. The digital lab will help translate AVM's business objectives into well-defined initiatives -- from ideation and LLM innovation to advanced prototyping and testing in a remarkably short time, thereby speeding cycle time and informing further investment decisions.

Apexon's deep expertise in digital and data engineering and its comprehensive understanding of Gen AI and LLMs, were pivotal in AVM's decision to work with the company. This collaboration will combine the expertise and innovation of both companies to create groundbreaking solutions in generative AI.

Also Read | Scarlett Johansson To Sue AI App Developer ‘Convert Software’ for Using Her Name and AI-Generated Voice for Online Ad: Report.

"As enterprise adoption of generative AI increases, so do risks of data, security, and compliance breaches," said Ravi Singh, President and Co-Founder of AVM. "Generative AI's rapid adoption necessitates stringent observability guardrails. Our partnership with Apexon will enable swift deployment of our gen-AI platform, offering clients actionable insights and precise use case development backed by clear data and metrics. Apexon's deep technology and digital engineering capabilities make them the ideal partner to support AVM's foundation for industry-leading growth."

"In the evolving landscape of generative AI adoption, unlocking true value hinges on its responsible application and comprehensive risk management," said Sriniketh Chakravarthi, Chief Executive Officer, Apexon. "We are pleased to partner with AVM to ensure safe generative AI deployment in cloud environments. By combining our digital engineering expertise with our extensive knowledge of gen AI technology, we look forward to empowering AVM's digital transformation and continuous innovation."

To know more about Apexon's Generative AI capabilities and solutions, please visit here.

About Add Value Machine:

AVM is a leading Generative AI security company that provides 360-degree observability, enabling enterprises to monitor all of the Generative AI usage no matter where it happens. The accelerated use of generative AI at large corporations has also accelerated customer data leakage and presents new challenges for companies looking to maintain security compliance. At AVM, we believe that the accelerated adoption of Generative AI needs the strict adoption of advanced security protocols.

About Apexon:

Apexon is a digital-first technology services firm specializing in accelerating business transformation and delivering human-centric digital experiences. For over 17 years, the company has been meeting clients wherever they are in the digital lifecycle and helping them outperform their competition through speed and innovation. Its reputation is built on a comprehensive suite of engineering services, a dedication to solving clients' toughest technology problems, and a commitment to continuous improvement. The company focuses on three broad solution areas of digital services: Digital Experience, Data Services, and Digital Engineering and has deep expertise in BFSI, healthcare, and life sciences. Apexon is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Everstone Capital.

Learn how Apexon helps clients with their digital transformation journeys at www.apexon.com

Contact: marketing@apexon.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2263554/Apexon_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)