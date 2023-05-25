PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 25: Adecco, a leading global workforce provider, collaborates with Jagriti Sewa Sansthan (Jagriti) to promote Rural Entrepreneurship in India through a training program focused on skills development in Purvanchal. Adecco India will leverage its existing capabilities and expertise in this area to provide incubation support for Jagriti Sewa Sansthan, helping to build the Rural Entrepreneurship Ecosystem in Purvanchal's three districts. In this initiative, Adecco's focus will be on building employability for young people by teaching them market-oriented skills, like communication, presentation, and personality development, all of which are essential for both job seekers and entrepreneurs.

Also Read | German Economy Enters Recession, Shrinks 0.3% in 1st Quarter.

Commenting on the collaboration Ajay Sethi, Country Head, Adecco India, said, "We need a strong focus on future skills to address the rising skills gap, especially with the young. Through partnering with the Rural Entrepreneurship Development program, we can lay the foundation for a sustainable future for them. Jagriti Sewa Sansthan is the perfect partner for Adecco in terms of building employability - this exciting collaboration will equip young people with the skills they need to thrive."

Ashutosh Kumar, CEO of Jagriti, said, "Young talents in the underprivileged areas of India are waiting to rise and contribute to the growth of the country, but, alas, they are often ignored. A supportive ecosystem with a long-term vision is needed. This is why we are delighted to join Adecco India in building these ecosystems for skilling and entrepreneurship in eastern Uttar Pradesh."

Also Read | Uttarakhand’s First Vande Bharat Express: Know Fare, Routes and Other Details About Semi-High Speed Train Flagged-Off by PM Narendra Modi Today.

Adecco India commits to conducting sustainable social initiatives that provide education and job training opportunities, especially for underserved populations. The company has made an annual contribution of Rs. 50 lakhs to Jagriti Sewa Sansthan in order to build the Rural Entrepreneurship Ecosystem.

Adecco India is one of the leading staffing and recruitment solutions providers in India, offering a broad range of tailored solutions to employers and flexible working opportunities for job seekers. With a strong presence and deep understanding of the Indian job market, we specialize in temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, and consulting services. As a trusted partner for businesses and individuals alike, we believe in skills focus to connect talents with rewarding opportunities while helping organizations build and optimize their workforce for long-term success. When it comes to recruiting talent, diversity and inclusion are binding principles for us. We see inclusion not only as a business model that addresses talent scarcity and brings long-term economic benefits but also as a responsibility toward society. We currently have over 900 employees working for us in various Adecco offices throughout the country and over 35.000 associates placed with business clients in India.

Adecco India is part of The Adecco Group, the world's leading talent Company. Our purpose is to make the future work for everyone. Through our three global business units - Adecco, Akkodis and LHH - across 60 countries, we enable sustainable and lifelong employability for individuals, deliver digital and engineering solutions to power the Smart Industry transformation and empower organisations to optimise their workforces. The Adecco Group leads by example and is committed to an inclusive culture, fostering sustainable employability and supporting resilient economies and communities. The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN).

Website: www.adecco.co.in; www.adecco.com

Jagriti Sewa Sansthan is a registered NGO working at grass root level in Deoria and nearby districts in Eastern UP in the field of vocational training and entrepreneurship development since 2001. Jagriti has gained nationwide fame for its inspirational entrepreneurial train journey covering 8000 km across India for 500+ aspiring entrepreneurs every year. It has created a network of 7500+ Yatris since 2008. Jagriti is now setting up an enterprise centre called Jagriti Enterprise Centre - Purvanchal (JEC-P), an incubator beyond metros with a mission to strengthen the enterprise ecosystem in Tier 2 and 3 districts of India, starting from its home district, Deoria. JEC-P is leading the creation of a visionary district enterprise ecosystem that will drive enterprise-led development through Incubation, Innovation and Inspiration in 15 districts of Eastern UP with a population of 50 million people. It aims to further the spirit of entrepreneurship by establishing a physical centre to run and develop yearlong programmes for local youth, women, farmers and other stakeholders.

Website: www.jecp.in

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)