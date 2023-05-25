Mumbai, May 25: On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the eagerly anticipated Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express. For Delhi residents who like visiting Uttarakhand, especially during the summer months when the land on the plains boils, the arrival of the train is indeed a great relief. This will be the sixth semi-high speed train to be introduced in the fiscal years 2023–2024 and the first Vande Bharat train to operate in Uttarakhand.

According to the IRCTC website, the normal service of the Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express will begin on May 29. The 302 kilometre train journey will take 4 hours, 45 minutes. The train will run on all weeks of the day excluding Wednesday. Vande Bharat Express Inauguration in Uttarakhand: PM Narendra Modi Flags Off Inaugural Run of State’s First Semi-High Speed Train (Watch Video).

With top-notch amenities, the Delhi (Anand Vihar)-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express will usher in a new age of relaxing travel, particularly for visitors to the state. The train was built locally and boasts cutting-edge safety measures, including Kavach technology, said the Prime Minister's office in a statement.

Stops And Fare of Delhi-Dehradun Vande-Bharat Express

Stops on the Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express include Haridwar, Roorkee, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, and Meerut City. Eight carriages will make up the train, providing passengers with a comfortable range of transportation alternatives.

Further, the tariff of the train is Rs 1,065 for an AC chair car and Rs 1,890 for an executive chair car. Vande Bharat Express Train, Enroute Varanasi From Delhi, Suffers ‘Jammed Wheel’, Passengers Shifted to Shatabdi Express (Watch Video).

Timings for the Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express

At 17:50, the train carrying passengers to Dehradun will leave from the Anand Vihar station and arrive there at 22:35. The train will stop in Roorkee, Haridwar, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, and Meerut City.

Timings for Semi-High Speed Train Are as Follows

Departure from Dehradun - 7:00 am

Arrival at Haridwar Junction - 8:04 am

Arrival at Roorkee - 8:49 am

Arrival at Saharanpur - 9:27 am

Arrival at Muzaffarnagar - 10:07 am

Arrival at Meerut City - 10:37 am

Arrival at Anand Vihar Terminal - 11:45 am

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2023 12:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).