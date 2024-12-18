VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 18: In a rapidly changing world, the need to educate more skilled graduates and undertake more research and development to fuel global economies has never been greater.

Also Read | CCPA Acts on Consumer Rights Violations, Issues 325 Notices and Imposes Penalties Worth INR 1.19 Crore.

Globally, we are facing many challenges through rapid technological, social, political and environmental shifts - however, this also presents exciting opportunities for how we can drive collective progress.

Through an innovation mindset, we can harness the powers of digitalisation, optimise trade and global supply chains, accelerate green energy transition, and make critical advancements in universal healthcare.

Also Read | After MMS Leak, YouTuber-Influencer Sona Dey Steals the Show With Her Bold Moves to Nora Fatehi's 'Dilbar' (Watch Video).

Adelaide University, Australia's newest major university and member of the prestigious Group of Eight (Go8), aims to be at the forefront of preparing the next generation of future-focused graduates who will emerge as global leaders, ready to find solutions to some of the world's most pressing needs.

Building a business mindset

Through a degree in business, students will develop the skills to navigate dynamic professional environments and drive change in large organisations or enterprising startups. Adelaide University graduates will gain essential knowledge in accounting, people management, marketing principles, strategic decision making and problem solving, and corporate law.

Students will also build an understanding of broad economic concepts and key marketing activities vital to the modern economy. They will develop the computing and programming skills to address the ever-increasing cybersecurity challenges and the rise of artificial intelligence.

At Adelaide University, students can tailor their studies through one of ten majors such as digital business, project management, or innovation, entrepreneurship or strategy, or through a choice of electives. Students also benefit from hands-on learning to build the skills needed for a successful career, connecting with experienced professionals and participating in client projects, internships, exchanges or mentorship opportunities.

Adelaide University also offers a unique International Master of Business Administration where students can prepare for a dynamic business career, learning through real business cases, guest speakers and mentoring from senior leaders.

Embracing the Digital Age

We know technology is reshaping the world around us - pushing boundaries and opening the doors to new possibilities.

Through a degree in information technology, students can explore how to seamlessly apply advanced skills in machine learning, programming, data analytics, games development, and computer science to revolutionise how the world does business and solve complex challenges across different industries.

Students will build solid foundations blending fundamentals in business (like project and risk management) and technology (like systems and security), while focusing on areas that align to individual career goals.

The University provides access to cutting-edge learning facilities, including specialist studios and labs fitted with the latest tools and software. Additionally, students will have the chance to complete real-world projects in collaboration with industry partners.

Adelaide University is now accepting international student applications for 2026.

Discover more at adelaideuni.edu.au

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)