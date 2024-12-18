The internet is abuzz with news of a private MMS video allegedly featuring popular social media influencer and actress Sona Dey, sparking curiosity among users. The video, which recently went viral across social media platforms, showed the 25-year-old in a compromising position. However, there was no clear information regarding the authenticity of the clip. Days after the alleged private video went viral, Sona Dey has once again grabbed the attention of users with a sensual dance performance to the track "Dilbar". Sona Dey Viral MMS Video Leaked Online? Here’s What You Need To Know About YouTuber and Influencer’s Alleged MMS Video Leak (View Instagram Photos).

Sona Dey Dances to ‘Dilbar’ Days After Alleged MMS Leak

Sona Dey, who is quite active on social media, enjoys a fan following of almost 10 Million people on Instagram. From fun collaboration videos with her boyfriend, Mukul Gain, the actress keeps her fans and followers entertained with engaging content. Just days after facing backlash over her alleged MMS leak, Sona Dey shared a sensual dance performance video on Instagram, showcasing bold moves to Nora Fatehi's hit track "Dilbar". In the video shared on Instagram, Sona Dey could be seen wearing a red sequin blouse with a thigh-slit skirt that complemented her belly dancing moves perfectly.

Sona Dey Shows Off Her Stunning Dance Moves

The video has gone viral on social media, with users showering praise on the influencer for her performance. All this has once again brought her into the limelight, reminding users about her MMS video leak. However, Sona Dey denied the allegations and said, "This is not m,e and this video is being made only to defame me. This is just an edited video." Sona Dey Hot Photos: YouTuber and Influencer of Alleged Controversial MMS Video Leak Fame Flaunts Envious Curves in Sizzling Outfits (View Pictures).

Apart from Instagram, Sona Dey has amassed a massive following on YouTube as well where he has over 2.5 Million subscribers.

