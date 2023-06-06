BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], June 6: adidas, the official kit sponsor of the Indian cricket team, has unveiled the new national team jerseys to be worn across all 3 formats of the game. The new kit will be debuted by the India Men's team during the upcoming World Test Championship Final and then worn by the Men, Women & Youth teams across upcoming ODI, T20 & Test fixtures.

In a recent announcement, adidas confirmed their partnership with the BCCI, marking a new era in Indian cricket. With the exclusive rights for designing and manufacturing jerseys, kits, and other merchandise for Indian Men's, Women's, and U-19 teams, the new partnership gives adidas the opportunity to bring their innovative designs and expertise to cricket on the biggest stage.

The iconic Team India jersey showcases the rich heritage and craftsmanship of India. The new ODI jersey represents the raw power, fierce beauty, and undeniable strength of India's national animal - the tiger. The intricate design adorning the fabric is weaved using the traditional ikat pattern, bringing to life the tiger's stripes and capturing the aura of Indian cricket.

For the first time, the authentic T20, Test & ODI jerseys to be worn by the Indian Cricket Team have been made with 100 per cent recycled materials. It also features adidas' HEAT.RDY - an innovative lightweight fabric that maximizes airflow to keep the players cool while performing.

To bring to life the new designs adidas have launched a 360-marketing campaign across digital, social, print and OOH platforms. Created by India's newest indie agency - Fundamental- the campaign features a short film starring Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Smriti Mandhana, Renuka Singh Thakur alongside passionate fans all attempting to answer a seemingly simple question - "What does the Indian cricket team jersey mean to you?". Shot across the country, the film depicts the unwavering love and unmatched pride for the jersey that every fan and player feel. The film will be complemented by a range of striking portrait photography that showcases the top national players proudly revealing the new jerseys.

Link- https://youtu.be/iUVFGXgKbVA

Commenting on the partnership and the iconic team India jerseys, Neelendra Singh, GM, adidas India said, "Our partnership with the BCCI is a testament to our strong core belief underpinning 'Impossible Is Nothing' We are proud to present the new Indian cricket team jerseys and look forward to seeing our players create iconic moments in the 3 stripes. Through our partnership with the BCCI, we look forward to providing access and the opportunity to all cricket fans to proudly don the colours of their beloved team. Our aim is to redefine the landscape of jersey culture in India."

Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, Brand adidas India, celebrating this iconic moment shared, "At adidas, we are committed to providing our athletes with the most innovative & best-in-class products to help them perform at the highest level. The campaign is based on a simple insight that while it's hard to describe your feelings for the team India jersey, when you wear it as a player or a fan, you feel just one thing, Impossible Is Nothing!"

The jerseys will be available at three price points - Rs 4999- match jersey, Rs 2999- replica jersey and Rs 999- fan jersey. Through these multiple price points, adidas aims to revolutionize the jersey culture in India by making them affordable and accessible to every cricket fan in the country, as they cheer for the team they love.

