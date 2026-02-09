NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9: Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited ("ABHFL"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited, India's leading and diversified financial services company, is deepening its engagement under the Government of India's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) 2.0 and reinforcing its commitment to the national vision of 'Housing for All'.

Through its PMAY-linked home loan offerings, ABHFL is facilitating affordable and accessible homeownership for eligible first-time homebuyers by providing repayment tenures of up to 30 years, funding of up to 90% of the property's market value, flexible eligibility assessment frameworks, and minimal documentation, thereby streamlining the home-buying process and enhancing ease of access to housing finance.

Key Benefits

1. Loan amount: Up to Rs. 25 lakhs OR 90% of the property market value2. Tenure flexibility: Up to 30 years, ensuring smaller EMIs.3. Minimal documentation: Tailored for EWS, LIG & MIG4. Interest Subsidy: Rs. 1.8 lakhs in 5 annual instalments5. Doorstep service: Guidance and support at the customer's convenience6. Digital onboarding + Track My Loan: Seamless loan journey with transparency.Eligibility

- Property Value: Up to ₹35 lakhs- Carpet Area: Maximum 120 sq.mt (1291 Sq.ft)- Ownership: Women must be owner/co-owner of the property

The scheme, applicable to only first-time home buyers clearly defines income-based beneficiary segments as follows:

- Economically Weaker Section (EWS): Annual household income up to Rs. 3 lakh- Low Income Group (LIG): Annual household income between Rs. 3 lakh and Rs. 6 lakh- Middle Income Group (MIG): Annual household income between Rs. 6 lakh and Rs. 9 lakh

Why it Matters?

India's affordable housing momentum reflects a strong growth outlook, with GDP projected at 7.3% in FY26. This creates favourable conditions for first-time homeownership. As PMAY-U 2.0 advances India's affordable housing agenda, ABHFL continues to expand formal housing finance. This supports the Government of India's Housing for All mission and enables more households to move into organised homeownership.

Aditya Birla Housing Finance, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital, India's leading diversified financial services provider, stands as one of the fastest-growing housing finance companies in the country. The company is backed by the highest level of creditworthiness, holding a long-term AAA (Stable) rating and a short-term A1+ rating from CRISIL, ICRA & India Ratings. As of September 30, 2025, Aditya Birla Housing Finance manages assets under management of over Rs. 38,270 Crore with a footprint of 167 pan-India branches.

