Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Taneira, the women's ethnic wear brand from Titan, brings India under one roof and invites the customers to join in the celebration of diverse textiles and workmanship with the brand's season sale commencing June 17 onwards.

To cater to the rooted yet progressive women with exclusive designs and authentic handicrafts, Taneira is running attractive offers of up to 30 per cent on select merchandise across various categories of ethnic-wear ensembles. The brand is also hosting a preview for Titan Encircle members with an additional 5 per cent discount as a special treat to splurge on the finest and unique handcrafted ethnic wear from across the country.

Also Read | Nikamma Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date - All You Need to Know About Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia’s Film.

Taneira houses an extensive range of handcrafted collections across sarees, blouses, ready-to-wear kurtas, kurta sets, dupattas and stoles carefully made with the natural, pure and authentic weaves from over 100+ weaving clusters across the country. Customers can visit the nearest Taneira store to explore these beautifully handcrafted ensembles and avail amazing offers or simply browse online at www.taneira.com.

Taneira, the women's ethnic wear brand from Titan, the Tata Group company, offers unique pieces across sarees, dress materials and Ready-to-wear kurta sets made only from pure & natural fabrics from over 100+ weaving clusters of India, celebrating the diverse textiles and craftsmanship: the best of India under one roof. Taneira aims to provide the rooted yet progressive Indian women with exclusive design, diverse workmanship and authenticity of handcraft. We design & curate exclusive products to cater to all occasions that a woman would want to adorn herself for - festivals, weddings and special occasions. The brand has created a unique and relaxed browsing experience along with an expert stylist assistance provided to the customers across all the stores that house Ready-to-wear blouses and bespoke pieces to complete the perfect ensemble.

Also Read | Arturo Vidal, Edinson Cavani on Boca Juniors Radar, Says Club President Juan Roman Riquelme.

Launched in 2017, Taneira is now 22 stores strong across Delhi, Noida, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Jamshedpur, Vadodara and Lucknow. Taneira is also available online with global delivery at www.taneira.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)