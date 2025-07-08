BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8: ADROSONIC, a leading digital transformation firm, in collaboration with the Digital Innovation Lab at Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, a leading university in India, has launched the ADROSONIC AI Leadership Development Programme. This pioneering initiative is designed to empower students by transforming theoretical knowledge into practical real-world experience.

Also Read | Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela Shares Why She Observes Sai Baba Vrat, Opens Up About Her Spiritual Journey.

The programme offers a unique opportunity for students to engage in hands-on research and innovation across cutting-edge areas including Agentic AI, AI in Forecasting, AI in Data Ingestion, Intelligent Object Identification, AI-enabled Cybersecurity Solutions and Optimisation in Large Language Modelling.

Open to undergraduate students (third year onwards) and postgraduate students (first year onwards), the programme aims to foster meaningful collaboration between academia and industry. Selected candidates will work under the guidance of university faculty members alongside seasoned industry experts.

Also Read | Latest ICC Rankings 2025: Deepti Sharma Closes In on Becoming Top-Ranked T20I Bowler.

"At ADROSONIC, we believe that the future of digital innovation lies in nurturing young minds and giving them the tools to solve real-world problems," asserts Mayank, Founder, CEO and MD, ADROSONIC. "This programme is more than just a learning experience--it's a platform for students to explore, experiment and develop alongside professionals who are shaping the future of AI and digital technologies."

The initiative reflects ADROSONIC's commitment to bridging the gap between academic learning and industry application. By bringing together the rigour of academic research and the dynamic nature of industry practice, the programme is set to create a fertile ground for innovation and skills development.

Visit www.adrosonic.com for more information.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn at @adrosonic. Write to: info@adrosonic.com

About ADROSONIC: ADROSONIC is a global IT consulting firm providing professional services to power digital transformation. ADROSONIC has offices across the globe, including India, UK, USA, Brazil and Chile. ADROSONIC has completed over 400 projects and has earned 100% client retention for over a decade.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)