PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 16: Advait Greenergy Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of NSE-listed Advait Energy Transitions Ltd., has inaugurated one of India's first 30 MW Alkaline Electrolyser Assembly Facilities in Gujarat, marking a major step in strengthening the country's domestic green hydrogen manufacturing ecosystem. The facility establishes indigenous electrolyser assembly capability designed to support industrial-scale hydrogen production and aligns closely with the strategic objectives of India's National Green Hydrogen Mission.

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The newly inaugurated facility has been developed as a scalable manufacturing platform to support India's long-term hydrogen ambitions. Initially commissioned with 30 MW assembly capacity, the facility has been engineered to expand progressively with a manufacturing roadmap of 100 MW capacity by 2026, scaling to 300 MW by 2027, and ultimately targeting 1 GW of annual electrolyser manufacturing capacity in the future. This expansion trajectory is designed to strengthen India's domestic clean energy manufacturing ecosystem while supporting the growing demand for electrolyser technology required for large-scale hydrogen production.

Key Project Highlights- Technology: Alkaline electrolyser assembly systems designed for industrial-scale green hydrogen production

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- Initial Capacity: 30 MW electrolyser assembly facility commissioned in Gujarat

- Manufacturing Roadmap: Expansion planned to 100 MW by 2026, 300 MW by 2027, with a long-term target of 1 GW annual electrolyser manufacturing capacity

- Policy Alignment: Supports India's National Green Hydrogen Mission targeting large-scale green hydrogen production by 2030

- PLI Recognition: Selected under the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) Production Linked Incentive (PLI) programme for 300 MW electrolyser manufacturing capacity, alongside participation in a 100 MW green hydrogen project component

Green hydrogen electrolysers play a central role in producing hydrogen using renewable electricity by separating hydrogen from water. As India accelerates its transition toward clean energy, sectors such as refining, fertilisers, steel, mobility, and long-duration energy storage are expected to adopt hydrogen at scale. Building domestic electrolyser manufacturing capacity has therefore become a strategic national priority. The Advait Greenergy facility contributes directly to this objective by creating a local assembly and manufacturing base for industrial-scale hydrogen technology.

Advait Greenergy's progress in the hydrogen manufacturing sector has also been reinforced through its selection under the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) Production Linked Incentive (PLI) programme for electrolyser manufacturing, under which the company has received approval for 300 MW manufacturing capacity alongside participation in a 100 MW green hydrogen project component. This selection highlights strong institutional validation of the company's capabilities within India's rapidly evolving hydrogen value chain.

In parallel with its hydrogen initiatives, Advait Greenergy continues to expand its footprint across multiple clean energy segments. The company currently has 200 MW+ of solar EPC projects under execution, reflecting strong activity in India's renewable infrastructure development.

Advait Greenergy is also advancing its role in energy storage technologies, with 400 MWh+ of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects under development. To support long-term energy storage manufacturing capability, the company is additionally establishing a 2.5 GWh BESS manufacturing facility scheduled for commissioning in 2026, further strengthening India's domestic battery manufacturing ecosystem.

The inauguration ceremony brought together a wide range of stakeholders including government officials, renewable energy developers, EPC companies, hydrogen technology partners, and industrial offtakers. Their participation reflects the increasing convergence of policy, technology, manufacturing, and industry around India's emerging hydrogen economy.

Speaking at the event, Shalin Sheth, Director, Advait Greenergy Pvt. Ltd., said the commissioning of the facility represents a critical milestone for both the company and India's broader clean energy manufacturing ecosystem.

"The inauguration of this facility is not merely a milestone for Advait -- it represents a step forward for India's clean energy manufacturing ambitions. By establishing domestic electrolyser assembly capability today and scaling toward gigawatt-level manufacturing in the coming years, we aim to support the infrastructure required for India's green hydrogen economy to grow sustainably."

Vatsal Kundalia, Managing Director, Advait Greenergy Pvt. Ltd., added that indigenous manufacturing capability will play a defining role in the next phase of India's energy transition.

"India's energy transition will increasingly depend on the ability to build advanced clean-energy technologies domestically. Our manufacturing roadmap -- from 100 MW capacity in 2026 to 300 MW in 2027 and eventually 1 GW -- reflects our commitment to supporting the scale at which India's hydrogen economy will develop over the coming decade."

With the commissioning of this facility, Advait Greenergy joins a growing group of companies building the industrial backbone required for India's green hydrogen economy. As hydrogen technologies continue to evolve globally, domestic manufacturing capacity will play a decisive role in reducing costs, strengthening supply chains, and accelerating the large-scale adoption of green hydrogen across industries.

Media Inquiries

Rutvi Sheth Kundalia Director -- Advait Greenergy Pvt. Ltd. | Head of Strategy & Chief Human Resources Officer, Advait Energy Transitions Ltd. rutvi.sheth@advaitgroup.co.in | +91 6354894612

About AGPLAdvait Greenergy Pvt. Ltd. (AGPL) is a subsidiary of NSE-listed Advait Energy Transitions Ltd., focused on green hydrogen and electrolyser manufacturing. Selected under SECI's electrolyser manufacturing programme for 300 MW capacity alongside a 100 MW green hydrogen project component, the company operates across clean energy verticals including solar EPC, transmission, grid-scale storage and hydrogen technologies.

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, AGPL is among the emerging Indian companies developing expertise across the green hydrogen value chain, from electrolyser manufacturing to large-scale project execution. Through its initiatives in green hydrogen, solar power, and battery storage, the company aims to contribute to India's clean energy transition while supporting industrial decarbonisation and long-term energy security.

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