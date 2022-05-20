New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): To enable knowledge-sharing of best practices and technological advancement on clinical applications of flow cytometry, BD Life Sciences-Biosciences, a segment of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) recently organized the 'Advances in Clinical Flow Cytometry' (ACFC) multi-city roadshow for clinicians and physicians.

Organized in Bengaluru, Dhaka, Lucknow and Mumbai, each of the ACFC events also enabled discussions by experts from the clinical fraternity on critical aspects of clinical diagnostics including: Standardization, Performance, Accreditation, Automation and Collaboration.

Commenting on the ACFC initiative, Pavan Mocherla, Managing Director, BD India/South Asia said, "Over the years, flow cytometry has proven to be an invaluable asset in several clinical applications and plays an important role in clinical diagnostics and research. Cognizant of this and aligned with our purpose of Advancing the World of Health, BD has been organizing the Advances in Clinical Flow Cytometry (ACFC) knowledge sharing sessions for clinicians and hematologists across the country since 2018. Our objective is to provide a platform to discuss new processes, and leading technology best practices to enable better patient outcomes and I am happy to share that we engage with more than 150 leading clinicians and medical professionals annually under this platform."

At this edition of ACFC, several clinical applications and importance of quality were discussed by eminent speakers from the clinical fraternity. Key highlights of the discussions were:

- Case studies on Leukemia and Lymphoma as well as Minimal Residual Disease amongst others.

- Deliberation on standard operating protocols, accuracy and standardization of flow cytometry assays.

- Importance of Quality and standardization of assays in clinical flow cytometry.

Commending the ACFC initiative, Dr Arun Kumar Arunachalam - MD, PDF, Assistant Professor, Department of Hematology Christian Medical College, Vellore, said, "Advances in clinical flow cytometry is a wonderful initiative by BD towards bringing together the people who are involved in clinical flow cytometry in the country. The event provided a wonderful platform for discussion and interaction among the participants on various topics that are important and relevant in today's era."

Present at the event, Dr Ananthvikas Jayaram - Pathologist, Neuberg Anand Reference Laboratory, Bengaluru said, "The ACFC meet organized by BD brought pathologists who practice flow cytometry together in-person after the last two years of virtual meetings. The lengthy discussions on assay parameters, troubleshooting, utility of different markers and the debate on standardization were all testament to the quality of the program and the interest it generated among attendees. We look forward to many more such meetings in the future."

Flow Cytometry is a process used to sort, separate and examine microscopic particles, such as cells and chromosomes. It plays an important role in clinical diagnostics and research.

BD offers a growing portfolio of flow cytometry instruments for Leukemia/Lymphoma phenotyping, stem cell research, immunology, and CD4 testing.

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics, and the delivery of care.

BD helps customers enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety, and expand access to health care.

