Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings have their fate sealed in this edition of the Indian Premier League but will be eager to finish the last match of the group stage on a high. Rajasthan are certain to make the playoffs while the Men in Yellow were knocked out of the league long back and have had a few team management issues wreaking havoc in their campaign. Rajasthan Royals come into the contest on the back of an inspiring 24 runs win over Lucknow Super Giants. Another win and they will be charged up for the play-offs. Chennai have had it tough this season and not much has changed in the latter stage of the season. They have lost the last two battles and the management need to make wholesale changes to come back stronger next year. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

Jos Butler and Yashasvi Jaiswal have made strong starts at the top order for Rajasthan and are bankable players. Devdutt Padikkal and Sanju Samson are talented Indian players that are battle-hardened and Chennai need to bowl with caution when facing them. Key player with the ball undoubtedly for Rajasthan is Kiwi pacer Trent Boult who has been excellent in the powerplays. Mumbai Indians losing him has been the biggest contributor to their downfall.

Devon Conway has got out cheaply in the last two matches for Chennai Super Kings which has played a role in their recent defeats. Robin Uthappa pushed down the order, has struggled for consistency and it will be interesting to see if he has a future at the franchise. MS Dhoni has occasionally got an opportunity in the middle where he can take his time to settle down and we could see the team management promoting him to bat at no 5. Virat Kohli Grateful After Match-Winning 73 Helps RCB Keep IPL 2022 Playoff Hopes Alive With Win Over Gujarat Titans (Watch Video)

RR vs CSK Live Telecast of IPL 2022 Match 68 on Star Sports TV Channels

The Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports Select 1, Star Gold and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the RR vs CSK clash in select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

RR vs CSK Live Streaming Online of IPL 2022 Match 68 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the RR vs CSK match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. Rajasthan Royals look better than Chennai Super Kings in all departments and should secure an easy win.

