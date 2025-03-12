NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 12: AdvantageClub.ai has honored 100 exceptional women in HR from across the globe for their remarkable contributions to the evolving landscape of work, workforce, and workplace as part of their yearly nominations and awards. These visionary women have been at the forefront of transforming workplace culture, pioneering innovative HR strategies, and fostering inclusive and people-centric organizations.

This recognition is called the Most Admired Women Awards 2025 (MAW), an annual initiative by AdvantageClub.ai to celebrate exemplary leadership in HR. Now, in its third edition, MAW continues to shine a spotlight on the women driving change, fostering innovation, and redefining workplace excellence.

This year, over 500 nominations were received from across the United States, India, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, the U.K., and beyond--a testament to the growing influence of women in HR leadership worldwide. These nominations underwent a selection process via an all-women jury comprising of Chandni Kamal, Hazel Banas, Shirin Sehgal, and Smiti Bhatt Deorah.

These trailblazing women have not only broken barriers and redefined leadership in HR but have also led with resilience, empathy, and vision, creating workplaces that thrive on engagement, inclusion, and well-being. Their unwavering commitment to empowering employees, driving organizational change, and championing workplace transformation continues to inspire the global HR community.

Smiti Bhatt Deorah, Co-founder & COO, AdvantageClub.ai, said, "At AdvantageClub.ai, we believe in the power of recognition to drive meaningful change. These 100 women HR visionaries have not only transformed workplaces but have also inspired the next generation of professionals. Their contributions go beyond policies and frameworks--they are shaping a more inclusive, innovative, and people-first future of work. By celebrating their achievements through the Most Admired Women Awards 2025, we aim to amplify their impact and encourage more women to step into leadership roles with confidence and purpose."

The nominations were taken across four categories: Leaders, Pioneers, Achievers and Champions. The following is the list of winners for each category in MAW 2025:

Leaders: Bhanu Chawla, Bina Belani, Chidinma Igboanu, Cyl Lin, Diana Marbun, Farzana Kapadia, Harsha Vatnani, Jemima Villa, Johanna Florez, Kamakshi Dharadhar Patkar, Kate, Lisa Korol, Loly Vadassery, Madhavi Rai, Maria Jennalyn Maniago-Miranda, Natasha Chander, Piyanuch Limapornvanitch, Reem Alrehaili, Ruchika Pal, Selwin Rebello, Shefali Tomar, Shipra Jain, Sujatha Das, Swarna Annapureddy, Timsy Kohli.

Pioneers: Aanchal, Alejandra Cruz Azuara, Anuradha Preeth S, Aparna Pai, Ashu Sawhney, Deepa Thomas, Deepali kaul, Divya Seth Sharma, Kavita Gopakumar Karattoparambil, Kirthan Meril Dsouza, Lekkhini, Mary Andrews, Monika Garg, Preeti Kannan, Prerna Dhar Pant, Priyanka Dubey, Puneetha Reddy, Rachele Focardi, Rachna Chhabra, Reema Banerjee, Runu Jain, Shalini Singh, Swati Srivastava, Tanushri Nair, Tanya Smith.

Achievers: Abhilasha Lawangkar, Aditi Prabhu, Agnes, Ainab Zaidi, Aleena Baig, Bhawini Bhardwaj, Deepali Jetley, Deeraj Malhotra, Garima Arora, Geetika Verma, Hala Jaber, Homa Merchant, Kashish Sharma, Mahima Rajesh Mishra, Mariam Sargsian, Meghna Singhee, Navneet Kaur, Neha Sanjay Ahuja, Rolika Malik, Sakshi Verma, Smita Varma, Sneha Sharma, Sumitra Krishnamurthy, Tejaswi Gohar, Upasona Roy.

Champions: Akshaya Ravikumar, Amrita Kapoor Bedi, Andrea Lombardo, Arpita Poojary, Bhavya Shetty, Dr. Ramani Ganesh, Jackelene Aquino, Meenakshi Aggarwal, Merin George, Neha Singh, Nikku Singh, Pallavi Singh, Pradnya Kamble, Priyanka Chhabra, Reena Shrivastava, Rukmini Divakar, Santhoshi Reddy, Shruti Ajit Kutty, Simran Hada Shrivastava, Smriti Sood, Sneha Rajiv Naik, Sohini Chakraborty, Sri Deepti Kocherlakota, Suhani Bhattar, Vidya Sree V Nair.

For details on the winners, please check:- maw.advantageclub.ai/maw_winners

As AdvantageClub.ai continues its mission to enhance employee engagement and workplace culture, this recognition serves as a testament to the dedication, innovation, and leadership of women shaping the HR industry. Their work is influencing how organizations approach talent, well-being, and the future of work on a global scale.

AdvantageClub.ai is a global AI-powered employee engagement, rewards, and wellness platform with offerings like rewards & recognition, wellness solutions including OPD plans, Annual health checkups and wellness challenges, sales incentive automation, flexible benefits, surveys, moments that matter, and communities on a single platform. It provides end-to-end solutions to facilitate employee engagement by digitizing the company's R&R policies, allowing them to drive better employee retention and happiness. AdvantageClub.ai has over 5.5 million users, with a presence in over 100+ countries, 1000+ clients, and 10,000+ brand options. Established in 2016, AdvantageClub.ai is the brainchild of UCLA postgraduates Sourabh Deorah and Smiti Bhatt Deorah, who identified employee engagement as a space to create disruption using AI, data mining, and analytics. Headquartered in San Francisco, AdvantageClub.ai has an impressive client portfolio featuring Air India, BCG, Biocon, Concentrix, HCL, Hexaware, L&T, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Teleperformance, and many more.

