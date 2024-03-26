ATK

New Delhi [India], March 26: In today's digital era, the convenience of buying car insurance online is a major draw for many. No longer do you need to rely on agents or spend hours on the phone. Instead, you can compare and select the best car insurance plan from the comfort of your home. So, if you too have been comparing car insurance price to pick the best plan, it is also important to understand the benefits of buying it online. Read on to learn more.

How to Buy Car Insurance Online with Acko?

It is quite easy to buy car insurance with Acko. Listed below are the steps for the same:

* Go to Acko's car insurance and enter your vehicle details such as registration number, make and model, previous policy details, and year of purchase of vehicle

* Once you've entered your details, you will be able to see a comprehensive list of car insurance plans. Take your time to review them and select the one that best suits your needs. You can also choose to include any necessary add-ons for additional coverage.

* Finally, proceed with paying the premium. Once you have paid the premium, you will receive policy details on your registered email id

Similarly, you can also bike insurance online with Acko.

Benefits of Buying Car Insurance Online

If you are yet not convinced to buy car insurance online, then this section is for you. In the section below, we will talk about the reasons why you should buy car insurance online:

* Minimal Paperwork: When you buy a car insurance policy online, no paperwork is required. With Acko, you can enjoy a 100% digital experience when it comes to buying a car insurance plan. Through the online process, you just need to enter a few details such as vehicle registration number, year of purchase, etc, followed by which you can view a list of car insurance plans. In some instances, you may be required to do paperwork, in case there is an inspection required.

* Easy Comparison: The online process of buying a car insurance plan lets you compare the available plans easily. Unlike the traditional method, where you had to contact agents to get a list of plans and then compare, the online method lets you compare car insurance plans in a matter of few minutes. With the online method of buying, you can get rid of the manual process of comparing plans.

* Enjoy Convenience: Through the online process, you can buy car insurance anywhere and anytime from the comfort of your home. You need not visit any office to buy the plan, instead, you can simply buy car insurance with Acko through the website or app.

* Instant Policy Issuance: Another benefit of buying car insurance online is that you can get the car insurance policy issued in a matter of a few minutes. Unlike the offline process which requires a lot of time, the online process lets you buy car insurance in a few simple steps. Moreover, the documentation process is quite simple, which makes the overall process of buying car insurance online faster and hassle-free.

* Digital Copy of Your Policy: Once you have bought a car insurance policy online, you will get a digital copy of your policy on the registered email id. A hard copy might get lost or misplaced, a digital copy on the other hand is stored on your email id. You can also take a print-out of the policy whenever required.

* Convenient to Check Insurer's Credibility: If you have to check the insurer's credibility before buying a car insurance plan, it's easier to do so online. Through the online process, you can check the insurer's claim settlement ratio easily from their website and get to know whether they are reliable or not.

Take Away

Now that you know about the many benefits of buying car insurance online, the choice is yours to choose between the online or offline process.

