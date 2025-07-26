VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 26: In an era where technological advancements increasingly define automotive care, Aegis PPF has set a new benchmark for innovation and excellence. With the launch of its XG Series, Aegis PPF isn't just raising the bar for paint protection films (PPFs) in India; it's redefining the global standards of innovation and durability.

Aegis PPF is a game-changer, engineered specifically to meet the rigorous demands of India's diverse climate and challenging driving conditions. But its impact is global. The XG Series is the result of extensive in-house research and development, blending Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) and Polycarbonate (PC) with a proprietary DuroFlex topcoat. This unique combination delivers unprecedented protection and adaptability, positioning Aegis PPF as a leader in the worldwide PPF market. Currently, Aegis PPF is the only brand in India to have Polycarbonate + TPU PPF in the market.

Speaking about the XG Series, CarzSpa Detailing Studio's Founder Anckur Sama said, "Our goal was to create a PPF that doesn't just protect, but evolves with the needs of car owners. The fusion of TPU and Polycarbonate, combined with our DuroFlex technology, ensures that the film is not only resilient but also adaptive, maintaining clarity, scratch resistance and self-healing properties even under extreme conditions."

Advanced Manufacturing Sets New Standards

The latest generation of paint protection film introduced by CarzSpa Detailing Studios features several groundbreaking technologies. At the core of its development is a triple extrusion process, which rigorously purifies materials to deliver a consistently flawless product.

A DuroFlex topcoat has been integrated into the film to provide resistance against environmental and man-made hazards. The film's exceptional impact resistance allows it to absorb impacts from road debris, accidental door contacts, and even deliberate scratches.

Designed to withstand prolonged exposure to sunlight without yellowing or oxidising, this innovation ensures that the vehicle's original colour and gloss remain intact for years.

Comprehensive Product Portfolio

Aegis PPF is available in several variants. The thickest option, at 400 microns, is supported by a lifetime manufacturer warranty, while other options include 300-micron protection with a similar warranty, and 250- and 190-micron films with 12- and 10-year pan-India manufacturer warranties, respectively.

Beyond these offerings, the product line includes a diverse selection of paint protection films, such as SPX, Armor, Matt, PRISM (coloured PPF), and SUNROOF PPF, addressing a wide spectrum of automotive care requirements.

This latest innovation not only protects vehicles against damage but also enhances their aesthetic appeal and longevity. The provision of lifetime warranties on select products underscores the company's confidence in its technology and dedication to customer satisfaction. As the brand continues to push the boundaries of innovation, it is increasingly recognised as a leading force in the global paint protection film industry.

