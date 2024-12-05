PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5: Afcons Infrastructure Ltd achieved a significant milestone today in Delhi Metro Phase-IV by completing the longest tunnelling drive between the Tughlakabad Airforce Launching Shaft and Maa Anandmayee Marg Station on the Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor.

Rajiv Dhankher, Director of Projects and Planning at the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), along with other senior DMRC officials were present on the occasion.

"Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) AMRIT successfully completed 2.65 km of boring through mixed soil and hard rock strata today. It is the longest tunnelling drive in Phase-IV of Delhi Metro. Frequent cutter replacements were required to bore through the hard rock. The tunnel drive alignment was meticulously planned to avoid passing beneath heritage structures adjacent to Mehrauli Badarpur Road," said S Paramasivan, Managing Director, Afcons Infrastructure Ltd.

The DC-07 package includes three stations, 11.26 km of tunnelling, a 223-meter ramp, and a 119-meter cut-and-cover section. The three underground stations are Maa Anandmayee Marg Station, Tughlakabad Railway Colony Station, and Tughlakabad Station. This package is part of the Aerocity to Tughlakabad Corridor (Line-10) of Phase-IV of the Delhi Metro, with a total route length of 23.62 km.

The 105-meter-long TBM was used in achieving this significant tunnel breakthrough. The new tunnel has been constructed at an average depth of approximately 16 meters, with around 1,894 rings installed, each with an inner diameter of 5.8 meters.

Two parallel circular tunnels for up-and-down movement are being constructed along this stretch as part of the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor. The breakthrough on the other parallel tunnel is expected in January 2025.

About Afcons Infrastructure Ltd

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd is flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. It has a legacy of over six decades, with strong track record of executing numerous technologically complex EPC projects both within India and internationally. As per the latest ENR survey, Afcons is ranked in Top 120 international Contractors globally; 10th in Marine & Ports and 12th in Bridges.

